Members of the Omaha Supernovas professional volleyball team will be signing autographs before the Nebraska-Omaha volleyball match at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

Taking part will be former Husker Gina Mancuso-Prososki, Nia Reed, Tori Dixon and Natalia Valentin-Anderson. Coach Shelton Collier, assistant Bird Kuhn and team president Diane Mendenhall also will be there.

They will be signing from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the east and west sides of Memorial Stadium.

The Supernovas will begin play in the Pro Volleyball Federation’s inaugural season in February.