Give the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship a grade of incomplete.

About a fourth of the field must come back Saturday morning at 7:15 to finish the round, including Omaha’s Scott Gutschewski and Carson Schaake.

Those pesky storm cells at midday Friday. Not much rain, but sporadic lightning that resulted in a play stoppage from 11:27 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gutschewski especially would have liked to keep playing. He’s working on a nice round, 4-under through 15 holes, when play was suspended at 8:31 p.m.

He’s tied for 21st at 6-under. Same as Brandon Crick from McCook, the state’s other full-time Korn Ferry Tour member, who needed to finish only the last three holes once play resumes.

Schaake is at 1-under for the round, 2-under for the tournament.

When play stopped and the concert in the parking began, the cut line was at 3-under, John VanDerLaan was the clubhouse leader at 12-under and Jacob Bridgeman also was 12-under with two holes left.

What happened Friday throws off the third-round schedule.

Once the second round is done, the cut to the low 65 and ties can be made. And the survivors can be sent back out in groups of three at Indian Creek, with tee times likely (but not official) between 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. off holes 1 and 10, to chase after more low scores.

Jake Knapp and PGA Tour member Lanto Griffin posted 64s Friday. Those tied the second-round record. For a little more than an hour.

Chris Naegel, a journeyman pro from suburban St. Louis, became the fourth to shoot 62, the any-round record in the seven-year-old PBC.

As a Monday qualifier, too. Naegel missed 10 consecutive tour cuts and dropped far down the eligibility order. The 40-year-old hadn’t cashed on tour since February.

He will in Omaha.

Naegel made an eagle and seven birdies to tie the record set in 2017 by Sam Ryder, the eventual winner that year, and matched in 2022 by Ben Taylor, Carl Yuan and Sam Stevens.

There may not be another 62 that comes out of the round, but there might be a 63. For at 7-under for the day are Bridgeman and PGA Tour U graduate sensation Adrian Dumont de Chassart (two holes left, 5-under for the tournament).

It had been four years since the PBC went through a weather delay. That one in 2019 set back the start of the final round four holes. This is the first one that resulted in a round not being finished the same day.

Saturday will go off, revised schedule and all. But Sunday?

With afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast, don’t be surprised if the final round starts early, in groups of three and off Nos. 1 and 10.

Lightning can’t be the winner in Omaha.​