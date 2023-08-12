Want to cheer for an underdog, an everyman, in Sunday’s final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship?

Follow Chris Naegel around Indian Creek.

He may not win, for leader John VanDerLaan (16 under) is five strokes ahead, but a good Sunday would reward Naegel’s perseverance.

At 40, a father of three, the St. Louis native pushes on in professional golf. He’s played in everything from two U.S. Opens — making the cut each time — to mini-tours this year and often before.

Why stay with it?

“Well, I don’t want a desk job,’’ he said. “I like playing golf, I like competing. I’m still able to do it a little bit. So I don’t have to rely on anybody else but myself.”

When Naegel came to Nebraska for tournament week, he wasn’t in the PBC field. Ten consecutive missed cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour dropped him about 30 spots outside the eligibility cutoff for Omaha.

He had been on a weekend fishing trip with his boys, then drove to Lincoln, getting in at 10:30 Sunday night, for a Monday morning tee time in open qualifying at Wilderness Ridge. He made it, gaining a spot in a playoff.

Thursday’s first round was 1 over. He hadn’t made the cut at Indian Creek in three previous tries. The wrong kind of omen when trying to snap a slump, as reflected in this year’s string of cuts.

“I've been playing better and just not scoring well,’’ he said, mentioning that a recent bout with back pain is improving. “I figured if I just keep playing it'll eventually turn and hopefully it's turning.”

A tournament record-tying 62, which is what Naegel shot Friday, backs up his hope. He had a 62 already this year, but in a mini-tour event near home.

They say the round after going low is harder to play, but Naegel came in Saturday with a 3-under 68. The mini-tour event, it was a 74.

He kept the drives in the fairway. He’s going to be in the penultimate group at 9:19 a.m. Sunday.

A top-25 finish would put Naegel in the field for the Magnit Championship that begins Thursday in New Jersey. He could have to think about going.

“Honestly I kind of conceded my year about a month ago.,’’ he said. “I’ve already like kind of been looking at Q school this fall. So if I play good tomorrow, great. If I don't, you know, I'll stick with my original game plan.”

The PBC and the tour hope they can stick to their new game plan to finish the $1 million tournament. By 1:45 p.m. Saturday, it was announced that the final round would have tee times from 7:29 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., off the first and 10th holes, in hopes of completing the tournament in advance of anticipated thunderstorms.

KFT graduation day

If the top four on the leaderboard at the Pinnacle Bank Championship can stay there Saturday, they might as well start ordering their graduation announcements.

For if they hold their positions, third-round leader John VanDerLaan, Max Greyserman, Jacob Bridgeman and Jake Knapp would be in the top 12 of the Korn Ferry Tour point standings with five events left.

The top 30 after the four-tournament KFT finals, the last event in early October, move up to the PGA Tour in 2024. Because this year’s postseason is new, there’s no benchmark point total to clinch a PGA Tour card.

None of the four at the top has won a KFT event. Greyserman has been the only one with a top-three finish, being the runner-up last month in Colorado. And he said he always felt like the gap was an uncloseable two strokes.

VanDerLaan, who was a stroke behind Bridgeman when the second round was completed Saturday morning, shot 67 to hold the lead at 16 under.

“I don't think you can feel anything but good right now,’’ VanDerLaan said. “I played a lot of good golf these last few days. Nothing's going to change the mentality going into tomorrow. Just stick to the game plan and see where everything falls.”

Greyserman (67) and Bridgeman (70) are at 14 under, Knapp (63) at 13 under.

Knapp had the day’s low round. After going through a rushed warmup.

“I had finished yesterday. I figured I was going to tee off at about 10:45,’’ Knapp said. “So I started warming up today just before 10 o'clock, basically, and then they walked up to me on the putting green and said I was at 10:19. I had 25 minutes to get going but it was fine.

“Luckily, it's warm out here so your body gets warm in a hurry and playing so much golf this stretch, you get out there and do it again.”

Crick hits 68 again

For the third consecutive round, McCook’s Brandon Crick shot a 3-under 68 to be at 9 under. He’s seven off the lead, but tied for 16th.

“I thought about you while putting on 18 and wanted to make that putt for 67,’’ Crick cracked.

“I'm happy with it. I have definitely some momentum from today on how I played. Going bogey free out here is nice. It’s special compared to a lot of places we play out here. This was a good solid round of golf and hopefully I can continue it tomorrow.”

He tees off on No. 1 at 8:24 a.m. The first one off No. 1, at 7:29, will be Omaha’s Scott Gutschewski (7 under).

To finish the second round, Gutschewski made birdies Saturday morning on two of his last three holes for a 64. Then opened the third round with back-to-back birdies.

He twice was tied for third in the early going. Then he incurred a double bogey 6 on the ninth hole — a drive in the right rough, a pitch out to the fairway because trees were in the way, then an airmailed third shot to a back hole location that left him with a downhill, short-sided pitch that ran 25 feet past.

He finished with a 2-over 73.

The two other Nebraskans who returned Saturday to finish their second rounds missed the cut. Omaha’s Carson Schaake (70) was one stroke short. Lincoln’s Nate Vontz was at 9 over after a 77.

Ace came too early

Auburn alum Mike Johnson was the first this week to ace the 17th hole, but it was in the completion of the second round.

Too early for the fans’ hole in one, $10,000 drawing, which applies to aces on No. 17 in the third and fourth rounds only.​

Final round tee times

No. 1 tee

7:29 a.m.: Scott Gutschewski, Pierceson Coody, Patrick Welch

7:40: Curtis Luck, Zack Fischer, Alan Wagner

7:51: Cody Blick, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Nicholas Lindheim

8:02: Michael Johnson, Carter Jenkins, Daniel Miernicki

8:13: Wilson Furr, Chris Gotterup, Bo Hoag

8:24: Brandon Crick, Jorge Fernández Valdés, Jay Card III

8:35: Ben Silverman, Taylor Dickson, David Kocher

8:46: Joe Highsmith, Parker Coody, Jeremy Paul

8:57: Patrick Fishburn, Cristobal Del Solar, Alejandro Tosti

9:08: Zach Bauchou, Rafael Campos, Logan McAllister

9:19: Jake Knapp, Lanto Griffin, Chris Naegel

9:30: John VanDerLaan, Max Greyserman, Jacob Bridgeman

No. 10 tee

7:29: Paul Barjon, Davis Chatfield, Alex Chiarella

7:40: Kevin Velo, Curtis Thompson, Tim Widing

7:51: Patrick Cover, Joey Garber, Sam Saunders

8:02: Steven Fisk, Pontus Nyholm, Frankie Capan III

8:13: Josh Teater, Ryan McCormick, Peter Knade

8:24: Thomas Rosenmueller, Patrick Flavin, Chase Seiffert

8:35: Brandon Harkins, Yuxin Lin, Tripp Kinney

8:46: Paul Peterson, Quade Cummins, Grayson Murray

8:57: Matt McCarty, Norman Xiong, T.J. Vogel

9:08: Jared Wolfe, Brandon McIver, Mitchell Meissner

9:19: Kyle Jones, Chan Kim​