Tees pushed back. Pin placements not seen before on a Thursday.

Indian Creek had its defenses up, but it wasn’t enough against a pair of South American pros.

Korn Ferry Tour rookies Cristobal Del Solar from Chile and Alejandro Tosti from Argentina knocked a stroke off the first-round scoring record by shooting 63s at the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Del Solar played in the morning wave, Tosti in the afternoon. Same result.

“I thought they had some really nice hole locations today, some that I don't remember seeing early on in the week," said Omaha’s Scott Gutschewski, who’s 7-for-7 playing first rounds in the PBC.

“Tees are usually kind of on the front third of the back boxes and they kind of had them back there. It’s playing a little bit longer, obviously not running as much in the fairways.”

That’s from the recent rains welcomed by most in Omaha, save for those finding the thickest, longest rough from a minor miss of a fairway.

“The greens were receptive. I mean, just perfect," Gutschewski said. “I keep saying that every year. (General manager and course superintendent) Jim Nedrow, these greens, I don't know how he can make it better than they are.”

After weeks of having to go super-low and 36-hole cuts well under par, the co-leaders said a longer, stronger course is good to see.

“I was very excited to come to this course, I've heard a lot of things. It's my first time playing this course and it’s7,500 yards with a lot of rough," Tosti said. “Good players and good ball hitters are going to make a difference on this course.

“I think today's score was a reflection of how good I've been playing the whole year, and I'm just really excited that we're playing a different course to what we've been playing.”

Del Solar said he’ll take the hard courses.

“The easy ones, anybody can win because they're short, a lot of wedges, open, soft,” he said. “On hard ones, you kind of limit the field a little bit. This definitely is a really good track.

“I'm very happy. I hit the ball as good as it gets, putted the ball incredible. I chipped in twice. I mean, it was a great round.”

Del Solar, who played for Florida State, ate up the three par 5s with two birdies and an eagle. Tosti, who played for Florida and is one of the shortest on tour at 5-foot-6, made eight birdies.

Nebraska’s two pros on tour broke par, Brandon Crick of McCook (68) and Gutschewski (69). Carson Schaake of Omaha, playing his first Korn Ferry Tour event of the year, on a sponsor’s exemption even though he is a tour member, posted a 70.

Another tour rookie, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, has his tour-record streak of six consecutive top-10 finishes, in as many starters, in jeopardy. He started with a 73. Last week’s winner in Utah, Roger Sloan, opened with a 76.

For as good as the greens are rolling, Gutschewski said they fooled him a couple times while reading the lines. He has his suspicions, jokingly of course, about Indian Creek co-owner Bill Gottsch.

“I think Bill’s doing some Augusta-type things up here over the winter.”​

Crick leads Nebraskans

Brandon Crick was low man Thursday among the seven Nebraskans playing in the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

His 68, 3 under par with a pair of eagles at Indian Creek, puts him five off the lead after the first round. Also under par were Scott Gutschewski with a no-bogey 69 and sponsor’s exemption Carson Schaake with a 70.

Crick, from McCook, fell out of the Korn Ferry Tour’s top 75 last week after taking a week off.

“Our goal, every one of us out here, is to get to the PGA Tour. So ultimately, you got to win to do that," he said. “That’s kind of the place I'm in right now.

“I need to go out and win. Three under on this course is a great score and if I shoot three more of those, I’d be very happy and I think it would be borderline close to the lead.”

Starting a round on the back nine, he said, is playing through one of the course’s toughest stretches. He said it felt like an escape to make the turn at even par.

The eagle on the par-5 15th, his sixth hole, steadied a sluggish start.

“I wasn’t quite swinging like I wanted. I had to stop worrying about it,” Crick said. “I got a little bit more of a groove and then kind of just started hitting some good shots, quality iron shots to the greens and rolled in some good putts too.”

Gutschewski’s first birdie came after nine pars on the back nine and he added a second with three holes left in his round.

“Bogey free is always good. Bogey free with like six birdies, it’s better," he said.

He had two makeable putts for birdie.

“Other than that, I wouldn’t say I gave myself a ton of great looks," Gutschewski said. “It could have been a couple strokes better. I didn’t really get into much trouble, drove it pretty well.”

Schaake, who had three birdies against two bogeys, was playing in a much different environment than his other PBC appearance. That was in 2020, when the tournament went on without spectators during the pandemic.

“I posted a little bit on my social media. I was trying to get as many people out here as I could, knowing that I was in the event a couple of weeks before,” Schaake said. “It feels a little different this year. Also, my game has grown. I just feel more comfortable out there.”

Noah Hofman of McCook had it to 4 under through 10 holes but a double-bogey two holes later and two more bogeys set him back to par 71. His tour debut was on the PGA Tour last month at the 3M Open in the Twin Cities.

Nate Vontz of Lincoln, playing in the PBC for the first time in five years, bogeyed the first three holes but steadied his round while shooting 74. Oklahoma senior Luke Kluver from Norfolk, also with 74, brought out the largest following of the day with many wearing “Kluver Krue” tees.

Parker Klitzke of Lincoln, who Monday qualified, shot 78.

Locals’ tee times

Crick is an early riser Friday. His tee time, in a group with Roger Sloan, last week’s winner in Utah, and Kyle Jones. is 7:07 a.m on No. 1.

Gutschewski’s tee time, in a group with Patrick Fishburn and Chase Seiffert, is 12:54 p.m., also on No. 1.

Other tee times: Hofman, 8:46 a.m. No. 1. Kluver, 8:57 a.m. No. 10. Klitzke, 8:57 a.m. No. 1; Schaake, 2:22 p.m., No. 1; Vontz, 2:22 p.m., No. 10.

Pro-am winners

At Wednesday’s Dormie Network Pro-Am, Larry the Cable Guy was a winner.

Playing with pros Sam Saunders (Arnold Palmer’s grandson) and McCook’s Brandon Crick (whom he sponsors), Dan Whitney (a k a Cable Guy) and fellow amateurs David Easley, Jerry Rector and Tim Meyers shot a 20-under 52 to take top honors in the afternoon half of the 52-team field.

Pros Alejandro Tosti and Michael Johnson helped their amateur team of Brendan Lane, John Stiffler, Arrik Jazynka and Tom McNeil to the same winning score in the morning section. NBA veteran Doug McDermott from Creighton and eight-time state amateur champion Andy Sajevic were on the team that finished second.

‘Live & Loud’

Kip Moore, with Red Clay Strays, will be on stage in the Indian Creek parking lot after golf on Friday.

Doors for the concert open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. Ticket buyers also receive free admission to Friday’s second round.

Saturday’s concert, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6), has Chris Janson as the headliner and LANCO also performing.​

Close Nebraska has some of the premier golf courses in the country with gems across the state, new builds and not so new. So what stands above the rest? Golf writer Stu Pospisil rates his top 10. Pictured at top is top-ranked Sand Hills, the nationally renowned course in Mullen. Above is Omaha Country Club, the site of two U.S. Senior Opens, which is ranked second. The first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday. Hole 18. A look down the fairway to the 18th green at the Red Course at Dismal River Club. The course was designed by Tom Doak. LINCOLN—Matt Major heads toward the fairway on the 12th hole at the Firethorn golf course in Lincoln, Neb., on April, 13, 2005. (PHOTO BY JEFF BEIERMANN) Stu Pospisil's top 10 golf courses in Nebraska (2023) Stu Pospisil ranks the 10 best Nebraska golf courses in 2023. Nebraska has some of the premier golf courses in the country with gems across the state, new builds and not so new. So what stands above the rest? Golf writer Stu Pospisil rates his top 10. Pictured at top is top-ranked Sand Hills, the nationally renowned course in Mullen. Above is Omaha Country Club, the site of two U.S. Senior Opens, which is ranked second. The first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday. Hole 18. A look down the fairway to the 18th green at the Red Course at Dismal River Club. The course was designed by Tom Doak. LINCOLN—Matt Major heads toward the fairway on the 12th hole at the Firethorn golf course in Lincoln, Neb., on April, 13, 2005. (PHOTO BY JEFF BEIERMANN)