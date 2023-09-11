Pro golfer Jessica Korda was with her other “little sister” Monday.

Megan Khang, whose first win on the LPGA Tour was this year, joined Korda and noted golf instructor David Leadbetter for a clinic and lunch at Omaha Country Club with middle- and high-school girls.

“She’s my little sister’s best friend and obviously my little sister as well," Korda said. “She’s an unofficial Korda, as we call her.”

Korda’s true little sister is former world No. 1 golfer and Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda. Khang met Nelly when they were 15 or 16.

“When I turned 18 and (got on tour), Jess said, ‘Hey, you’re Nelly’s friend. Come here. She took me under her win and showed me the ropes on the tour.”

Jessica Korda, 30, has been away from the tour most of this season, first with back pain and now because her first child is due in February. Her absence kept her from probably making her fourth Solheim Cup team. The U.S. will try to take back the cup next week in Spain.

She shared, to laughter, how nervous she was playing in her first Solheim Cup in 2013 at Colorado Golf Cup. The gallery’s enthusiasm was so great that she believed she felt the ground shake.

And she was so shaky after hitting her first tee shot, she went into the woods to vomit. Recovered, she and Morgan Pressel earned the only point of the morning foursomes.

Khang, 25, will be in her third Solheim Cup. She is the first of Hmong descent to reach the LPGA Tour. Her parents came to the U.S. because of turmoil from the Vietnam War.

She was 5 when her father introduced her to golf. He had picked up the game only three years earlier.

“We just used it as a tool to use for college because my mom still is a kindergarten teacher and my dad was a mechanic at the time," she said. “He said that they couldn't afford to send me off to college comfortably. We kind of dived headfirst into golf.

“We really tried to use it for a golf scholarship. But eventually, I qualified for my first U.S. Women's Open at 14. I ended up going to Q school right after I graduated from high school.”

Ten girls attended the clinic, six of them members of Omaha Benson’s girls golf team. Michael Pick, their coach, said they are of four nationalities. None had picked up a club before a month ago.

They were the intended audience for the event. Korda said the LPGA is a true worldwide tour, that any player can find someone like them on the tour.

The event was by EPIC for Girls, in conjunction with EgoFree Academy, LPGA, Mutual of Omaha and Outlyr. Korda, Khang and Leadbetter are sponsored by Mutual. Korda was 10 when her pro-tennis parents enrolled her in Leadbetter’s golf academy.