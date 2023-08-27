Bubba Thompson and Nate Eaton homered in the first inning and Omaha maintained that lead the rest of the way in a 5-3 win over St. Paul on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park.

Thompson was the Storm Chasers' first batter of the game, while Eaton added a three-run shot to left to make it 4-0.

St. Paul pulled within 4-3 in the third inning, but Omaha's pitchers took over from there.

Starter Max Castillo went the first five innings, striking out eight. Relievers Steven Cruz, James McArthur and Jonathan Heasley didn't allow a hit over the last four innings. Heasley worked the ninth for his first save.

Omaha, which won back-to-back games for the first time since late July, is off Monday before it hosts Louisville at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Paul (72-53) 012 000 000 - 3 5 0

Omaha (55-66) 400 010 00x - 5 5 0

W: Castillo, 5-6. L: Boyle, 3-1. S: Heasley, 1. 2B: SP, Martin; O, Thompson. HR: SP, Keirsey (2); O, Thompson (2), Eaton (12), Olivares (3)

