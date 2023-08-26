Joseph Brito and Steevan Dos Santos both scored Saturday to lead Union Omaha to its sixth straight win with a 2-1 victory over Greenville Triumph.
Brito scored in the 31st minute to give the Owls (12-5-7) a 1-0 lead. Dos Santos got an unassisted goal in the 62nd minute to extend the lead to 2-0.
Jacob Labovitz scored in stoppage time for Greenville.
Union Omaha will face North Carolina FC Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.
Greenville (10-8-6).............0 1—1
At Union Omaha (12-5-7)....1 1—2
Goals: UO, Brito, Dos Santos. GT, Labovitz.