Chattanooga’s Aaron Lombardi scored an own goal in the 66th minute, which proved to be the deciding moment as red-hot Union Omaha edged the Red Wolves 2-1 on Saturday for a fifth straight win.

The Owls (11-5-7), who stand in second place on the USL League One table, charged down the field toward the right side of the box, when forward Edward Gordon fired a cross that ricocheted off Lombardi and into the net.

The goal put Union Omaha ahead 2-0 and proved crucial as Chattanooga scored on a penalty kick in the 98th minute.

Anderson Holt made a strong block in the penalty area moments later to seal the win.

Alex Steinwascher also scored for Union Omaha in the 10th minute.

The Owls will travel to Greenville next Saturday at 4 p.m.

Union Omaha (11-5-7).......1 1—2

At Chattanooga (5-13-5)....0 1—1

Goals: O, Steinwascher. C, Marsh, OG.

