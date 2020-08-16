Outdoors note: Here's some equipment tips if you're ready to start fishing

A lot more people are heading outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fishing may be just the activity for a family to enjoy and still maintain social distancing.

Larry Pape of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission shares his knowledge about rods, reels and line if you are just getting started.

Reels

There are four types of fishing reels. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages:

» Most spin-casting reels, also known as close-face reels, operate with the push and release of a button. The line seldom comes off the spool in a tangle. There are few exposed parts to break. The price and quality can be anywhere from disposable to heirloom. Perfect. Old anglers, once they have shed their egos, often come back to use the ones they learned to fish with. Buy one of these for your kids and save it for your grandchildren.

» Spinning reels look cool with the bail spinning the string on the spool as the handle is cranked. In the right hands, the spinning reel can cast farther than any other type as the line just falls off the end of the spool. These take a little more finesse, but can be used successfully by practiced beginners.