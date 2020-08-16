Outdoors note: Here's some equipment tips if you're ready to start fishing

A lot more people are heading outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fishing may be just the activity for a family to enjoy and still maintain social distancing.
Larry Pape of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission shares his knowledge about rods, reels and line if you are just getting started.
Reels
There are four types of fishing reels. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages:
» Most spin-casting reels, also known as close-face reels, operate with the push and release of a button. The line seldom comes off the spool in a tangle. There are few exposed parts to break. The price and quality can be anywhere from disposable to heirloom. Perfect. Old anglers, once they have shed their egos, often come back to use the ones they learned to fish with. Buy one of these for your kids and save it for your grandchildren.
» Spinning reels look cool with the bail spinning the string on the spool as the handle is cranked. In the right hands, the spinning reel can cast farther than any other type as the line just falls off the end of the spool. These take a little more finesse, but can be used successfully by practiced beginners.
» A bait-casting reel often is a finely crafted machine in which the line comes off a spool that spins as you cast. The problem is, because the spool can keep spinning after you cast, a huge tangle called a bird’s nest can happen. These reels are efficient for long days of fishing, but are not best for beginners.
» A fly-fishing reel just holds string while not in use; it doesn’t help in casting. Unless you are angling with a special fly rod, you will not need this.
Rods
The fishing rod should match the reel type to ensure the rod functions correctly. By purchasing a rod and reel combo, in which both pieces of equipment already are fit together, you will guarantee to get a match. The combo comes in a light, medium or heavy action.
A light action rod will work best for lightweight bluegill, crappie and trout. Bass, carp and channel catfish can usually be handled with a medium or medium-heavy action setups. The only time to consider using a heavy action rod is if you are going after a giant flathead catfish or snagging a paddlefish.
Line
Fishing line also should match the reel size and type. Line is rated for how much weight it takes to break (test strength), and bigger is not better. Monofilament line that is 4- to 8-pound test is best for light-action gear, 10- to 20-pound test is best for medium action and 20-pound test up to line that looks like weed-whacker string is best for heavy-action gear. Super-strength braided string requires special knots and considerations and is more expensive.
If you are just getting into fishing, a helpful resource for all things beginner is Game and Parks’ Going Fishing Guide, available at OutdoorNEbraska.gov/howtofish. If you want to take a new angler fishing and become eligible to win prizes, register for the Take ’em Fishing Challenge at OutdoorNebraska.org, where fishing permits are available for purchase.
Shooting challenge for women
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a Steel Plate Challenge speed-shooting competition for women from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday Aug. 22 at the Weeping Water Gun Club, 3590 Scenic Drive, Weeping Water.
Prior experience with rifles and handguns is required. Participants must be 18 or older and should register in advance at www.register-ed.com/events/view/161400. The cost is $10 to participate.
Participants should bring their own eye and ear protection, as well as their own handgun or rifle and ammunition. For those who do not own eye and ear protection, new gear will be on hand for a small fee.
Staff and volunteers at the event will wear cloth masks and gloves when handling firearms.
All equipment will be provided and sanitized between competitors.
Calendar
TUESDAY
» Growing Up WILD educator workshop
» Family Nature Night, Johnson Park, Norfolk
THURSDAY
» Antelope archery hunting season opens
