Adrien Dumont de Chassart graduated in May from Illinois U. In June from PGA Tour U.

Come October, he’ll walk across the stage again. Quite likely as the valedictorian of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour graduating class to the PGA Tour.

Dumont de Chassart has his Tour card secured as he comes to Omaha this week for the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna at The Club at Indian Creek.

The Belgian won his professional and Korn Ferry Tour debut in June and lost in a playoff in his next start. The three-time Big Ten player of the year is the fourth in tour history with top-10 finishes in six consecutive events.

PGA Tour University is the new way, the fast path, to the tour.

As Dumont de Chassart said, without it he would be among those bouncing around the summer mini-tours before entering the multi-stage PGA Tour Q-School in the fall.

“That gives me a great shortcut,” Dumont de Chassart said. “It was very nice to be able to play professional tournaments right after the season was over.

“I’m very thankful for the program. I think they’ve realized over the last few years that the best college players have shown to be able to compete at the highest level. Something had to be done to make it easier for those for those guys. I’m really glad that happened during my time in college.”

PGA Tour University’s benefits are two-fold.

For the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, they get the best college players each summer. Stronger fields, more media exposure for the Korn Ferry Tour. For colleges, their best players have incentive to stay in school for four years rather than turning pro early.

Being No. 1 in the final PGA Tour University ranking is a plum. Full membership on the PGA Tour through the end of the following season. Ludvig Aberg from Texas Tech grabbed that in 2023 and has been in the top 25 in three of six events.

Nos. 2 through 5 — Dumont de Chassart was No. 3 — go on to the Korn Ferry Tour through its finals, have an exemption to final stage of Q-School and can accept unlimited PGA Tour sponsor exemptions through the end of the following season.

Nos. 6 through 10 have conditional status for the remainder of the current Korn Ferry Tour season and have an exemption to the Q-School’s second stage. They also are full-time members of the current PGA Tour Canada and the Latin America Swing of the next PGA Tour Americas season.

Nos. 11 through 20 are exempt players for PGA Tour Canada for the remainder of it season, conditional members for the next Latin America Swing and exempt players to Q-School’s second stage.

For the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour U grads can improve their status. Tournament winners move up and open spots for those ranked sixth through 10.

Because Dumont de Chassart and No. 9 Ricky Castillo have won tournaments — Castillo won his playoff against Dumont de Chassart in his pro and Tour debut — No. 6 William Mouw and No. 7 Ryan Burnett have guaranteed spots the rest of the season. As many as five spots in each event are reserved for the top 10.

Castillo is not expected to play in Omaha.

On the season points list, Dumont de Chassart is sixth. Castillo is 37th.

Next best is Burnett at 102nd, following by No. 6 Mouw at 106th, No. 8 Patrick Welch at 136th, No. 10 Yuxin Lin at 160th, No. 4 Ross Steelman at 170th and No. 2 Fred Biondi at 183rd. No. 5 Sam Bennett, who was the low amateur at the Masters, is playing the PGA Tour this summer on sponsor exemptions.

Dumont de Chassart came to Illinois through the Belgian pipeline to Illini coach Mike Small. Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry are PGA Tour notables from Dumont de Chassart’s home country.

“Growing up, every kid’s going to look up to them,” Dumont de Chassart said. “Just seeing that they went to Illinois and then had a successful career kind of showed that Illinois could be a great way to get better.

“When I had the chance to go there, I just took it right away and it was probably one of the best decisions I’ve made.”

Another was enrolling in PGA Tour U. He said he always kept the team foremost rather than concentrating on his ranking.

“I knew that if I played well for my teammates and myself, I knew my PGA ranking was going to be good,” Dumont de Chassart said. “My main focus wasn’t on PGA Tour U and then my college. It was for doing good for my team and if I did that, I hoped my PGA Tour U ranking was going to be as high as I could get it.”

