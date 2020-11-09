 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pinnacle Bank Arena announces Golden Window hoops event involving Nebraska
0 comments

Pinnacle Bank Arena announces Golden Window hoops event involving Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

The Golden Window basketball event that's been rumbling for months appears to have firmer footing after the announcement from Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday regarding the event

PBA announced an eight-team field of Nebraska, LSU, St. Louis, Northern Iowa, Western Kentucky, San Francisco, Nevada and Illinois State. The event begins Nov. 25 and runs through Nov. 29. PBA touts that 25% of capacity in the arena will be sold for tickets, which will go on sale this week. Elevate Hoops is hosting the event, and a coronavirus safety plan will be reviewed and approved by the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department. 

The Golden Window Classic will be held at PBA and the Bob Devaney Sports Center, where fans will not be allowed. Nebraska basketball did not provide immediate comment. 

2010s Nebraska basketball all-decade team

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert