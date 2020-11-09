Pinnacle Bank Arena announces Golden Window hoops event involving Nebraska

The Golden Window basketball event that's been rumbling for months appears to have firmer footing after the announcement from Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday regarding the event .

PBA announced an eight-team field of Nebraska, LSU, St. Louis, Northern Iowa, Western Kentucky, San Francisco, Nevada and Illinois State. The event begins Nov. 25 and runs through Nov. 29. PBA touts that 25% of capacity in the arena will be sold for tickets, which will go on sale this week. Elevate Hoops is hosting the event, and a coronavirus safety plan will be reviewed and approved by the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.