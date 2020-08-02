Pinnacle Bank Championship: Creighton Prep product Alex Schaake has strong weekend

Alex Schaake was the first amateur this year to make a cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.
The Iowa senior from Omaha Creighton Prep tied for 58th at 2-over 286, shooting a final-round 74, in his second appearance at the Pinnacle Bank Championship. He missed the cut two years ago.
Compared to his first try, “I learned I can definitely compete out here,’’ said Schaake, who delayed his plans to turn pro this summer when the NCAA granted golfers and other spring-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I didn’t play great at all today or the first day, and if I take those two rounds and make them 1- or 2-under, I’m right up there. I’ll be back, I’m sure of it, and it will make me work harder than ever.”
Schaake’s last tournament before returning to Iowa City will be the U.S. Amateur that starts Aug. 10 at Bandon Dunes in Oregon. He’ll take a guys’ trip with dad Ryan and brother Carson, who missed the cut on Friday at Indian Creek.
Wedding bells for Crick
Brandon Crick is heading to the altar in the middle of the revised Korn Ferry Tour schedule. He and Bailey Lauer, also from McCook, have a Sept. 12 wedding date in McCook after postponing the nuptuals from April 4 because of the coronavirus.
“We’re more than ready for it,” Crick said. “She’s patient with me, thank goodness.”
Crick’s tie for 11th on Sunday bumped him from 86th to 73rd on the tour points list. He matched par 71 in the final round to finish at 7-under 277. On the par-5s, he was 12-under.
“Those were the difference maker this week,’’ he said.
Aiming for normal in ‘21
For not having spectators and other pandemic-associated changes, PBC Tournament Jessica Brabec said it was a good week.
“There was times we weren’t sure we were going to get quite to this point, so we’re really happy,” she said. “The weather couldn’t have been better. The course is always fantastic. Our sponsors had a great time playing in the pro-ams. Our volunteers are happy. To adapt and just be out here any way we needed them, we thank them.
“I’d say this definitely is a win.”
She said she hopes the tournament will be able to donate to Childrens’ Hospital, the event’s named charity this year.
stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!