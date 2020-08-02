Pinnacle Bank Championship: Creighton Prep product Alex Schaake has strong weekend

Alex Schaake was the first amateur this year to make a cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Iowa senior from Omaha Creighton Prep tied for 58th at 2-over 286, shooting a final-round 74, in his second appearance at the Pinnacle Bank Championship. He missed the cut two years ago.

Compared to his first try, “I learned I can definitely compete out here,’’ said Schaake, who delayed his plans to turn pro this summer when the NCAA granted golfers and other spring-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I didn’t play great at all today or the first day, and if I take those two rounds and make them 1- or 2-under, I’m right up there. I’ll be back, I’m sure of it, and it will make me work harder than ever.”

Schaake’s last tournament before returning to Iowa City will be the U.S. Amateur that starts Aug. 10 at Bandon Dunes in Oregon. He’ll take a guys’ trip with dad Ryan and brother Carson, who missed the cut on Friday at Indian Creek.

