Plattsmouth teen Dagen Voigtman is now the world's No. 1 trap shooter

“Since I was in the running for the high overall and high all-around I just wanted to shoot a good score to be able to place in those events," he said. “It didn’t really register right away that it’s never been done (at the Grand American). It’s kind of shocking."

His mental game, he said, is one of his strengths. It’s been taught to him by his father, Mike, who has guided all four of his boys through trapshooting competition.

Mike said he’s trained his son to shake off mistakes and not lose focus, while big brothers Austin, Brady and Connor taught him the finer points of the sport.

“You put them into pressure situations where they’ve got to stay calm," he said. “The biggest thing as a shooter is you can’t get mad. My boys, you won’t know if they missed. If you get upset when you miss, it causes you to continue to miss. It just continues to get worse."

Another measure of how seriously the family takes the sport: Dagen's shotgun of choice is a Krieghoff K-80 Trap Special. Price tag, $16,000.

Dagen also competed for the Louisville High School team, but never won the biggest individual prize at the Cornhusker State Trap Shoot, which annually hosts the top junior high and high school shooters across the state.