As other coaches climbed the ladder, Tom Kropp the legend stayed put — and dominated

Of course, he’d let trailing groups play through. Imagine, you’re out for an afternoon 9 and there’s UNK’s basketball coach, waist deep in the muck, looking for old Titleists.

Once the Meadowlark Hills superintendent found him shirtless in the pond off No. 13 with about 10 golf balls on the bank. He confiscated the loot, then ejected Kropp from the course.

A Division I school would’ve frowned on that. Omaha and Lincoln would’ve made him golf with a shirt on. But Kearney let Tom be Tom. And Kropp rewarded the town with winning, hard-nosed basketball for a very long time.

In February 2001, Kropp was still two years away from the defining season of his career when he produced perhaps his most famous pickup game story.

Noonball. Game 7. Ball is headed out of bounds. Kropp dives and lands on his right shoulder, nearly prompting his competitors to lose their lunch.

“The clavicle was sticking clear up out of his skin,” trainer Bill Murphy said. “He just got up and said, ‘Hey, Murph, you wanna take a look at my shoulder? I may have done something.’ ”

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, Coach.’ ”