Kearney legend Tom Kropp taught by doing — until his aging body wouldn't let him

* * *

On a February morning, UNK students gather inside Cushing Coliseum for a 9 a.m. class. Basketball Theory.

Kropp, two weeks after his 67th birthday, huddles them together and assigns matchups for today’s activity: Running Horse. He directs teams to one of four baskets and pulls off his watch and his golf shirt, revealing a white Shrine Bowl T-shirt. You better believe he’s playing, too.

His teammate is Elizabeth, whom he surely picked because she hasn’t played much basketball. Their opponents go first. Make a shot and all three players behind you must follow. Keep moving until both opponents miss.

Kropp scores the first point after draining a 15-footer. And the second point. And the third. On each shot, he holds the ball just before release, lining it up just right, then extending his hand. Swish. He chases it down and gingerly jogs to his next chosen spot.

He and Elizabeth win 10-0 and the next court isn’t close to finished. “Hey, guys, we gotta play another game.” After another blowout, a new duo rotate to his hoop.