Kearney legend Tom Kropp taught by doing — until his aging body wouldn't let him

Tom Kropp loves nothing more than a basketball competition, even when it’s against his college students. “Running Horse,” a game Kropp long ago modified for his players, stands the test of time. So does Kropp’s shooting eye. “He’s automatic,” said one student.
On a snowy January day, a 66-year-old professor in a blue Kansas golf shirt (tucked into black wind pants) walks into a UNK classroom and writes neat, curly cursive on the white board.
Benefits of Sports Participation.
It takes Dr. Tom Kropp’s mangled fingers a few minutes to complete the lecture outline, organized by Roman numeral headings. OK, he says, put away your cellphones.
“Stephen, when people participate in sports, fame is very fleeting. People don’t remember how good you were or how bad you were. They don’t remember how many points you scored or how many games you won. Stephen, when you walk away from sports, five years later, 10 years later, one thing becomes more and more important. What is it? It’s the No. 1 thing you take away from sports participation.
“Relationships.”
Sports as a World Religion is not a complicated class. Kropp prefers it that way.
“Megan, one of the things you learn in sports is to be hard-nosed and mentally tough. Megan, how much more important is the mental side of things than the physical?”
“Four.”
“That’s right, it’s 4 to 1.”
These are the exact same equations Kropp taught his University of Nebraska at Kearney basketball teams for 25-plus years. The same principles he lives by today. The professor is nothing if not consistent.
But if there’s a lesson from his life in sports — from the rim-high peaks to the floor-crashing falls — it’s the importance of action. Those kernels of wisdom? They’re hollow without the experiences that accompany them, accumulating, inspiring and transforming. Those are the Bushels of Kropp.
“OK, Megan, what percentage of being tough-minded and hard-nosed are you born with and what percentage do you learn from your environment?”
“It’s 20% biological and 80% environment,” she says.
“Yeah,” he says. “The majority of it you learn.”
* * *
Bushel of Kropp
For 10 years, Kearney State basketball dominated the Nebraska NAIA scene.
From 1978-87, the Lopers made 10 straight national tournaments. In 1988, Kropp was working on his doctorate in Lincoln when Hastings College busted Kearney’s streak.
The Broncos’ coach? Mike Trader, who’d been on the wrong end of a Kropp fastball in the 1970 state Legion tournament. “He clobbered me right in the elbow,” Trader said. “’Bout killed me.” Kropp added insult to injury by recording a no-hitter.
They became college rivals and eventually coaching rivals. But in March 1988, Trader returned home the night of his 36th birthday and biggest win. The phone rang. The first congratulatory call?
Tom Kropp.
* * *
The letter arrived in April 2003. Dusty Jura noticed immediately the cursive. Who writes like that anymore?
“Dear Dusty, our coaching staff and players are looking forward to the opportunity to visit with you and your parents …”
Tom Kropp had broken his three-page recruiting pitch into seven Roman numerals. He had plenty to say. The Lopers, coming off their greatest season ever, had a strong core. Kropp told Jura he’d be a difference-maker. But what really sold Jura was the penmanship and what it signaled.
“The fact that he took the time to write this huge letter,” Jura said.
The next four years, Jura learned all the Kroppisms.
“Follow your shot!”
“Never let ’em see you hurt.”
“Good players make hard plays look easy. Bad players make easy plays look hard.”
Loper basketball made it look easy. And its fan base was stronger than ever.
When Kropp’s friends or former players stopped by practice, he introduced them like heads of state. They sat on the bench during games.
In 2004, Nick Branting earned national player of the year and UNK ranked third in Division II in attendance, finishing 28-5 with four losses to Metro State. In ’05, Kropp designated assistant Kevin Lofton “co-head coach” to recognize his value.
The Lopers didn’t reach another Elite Eight, but few programs touched their consistency. From 1996-2007, they averaged 24 wins and 7 losses, the third-best winning percentage in Division II. And they’d done it improbably with 7-8 scholarships — the D-II limit was 10.
The margin of error was always smaller than UNK fans realized.
Kearney produced All-Americans — Eric Strand, Nick Svehla, Branting, Jura. But the Lopers never had considerable depth. Kropp’s rotation rarely stretched more than seven guys.
UNK’s peers in the Dakotas were jumping to Division I. Kropp had beaten out South Dakota for Jura. That wasn’t going to happen anymore.
Meanwhile, conference peers committed more resources to basketball. For years, the RMAC resembled the old Big Eight in football. Metro State was Oklahoma. Fort Hays State was Colorado. UNK was Nebraska. The Lopers could win 20 games without stress.
But now Fort Lewis contended for regionals. Then Colorado Mines and Colorado Christian and New Mexico Highlands.
In the spring of 2007, Kropp graduated Jura and two other starters. Four more players transferred. UNK scuffled to 16-13. Then came another wave of defections in 2008, including three of UNK’s top four guards.
Greatness doesn’t last forever, right? Eventually even legends lose their magic? But this is Kropp, which means the answer is extraordinary.
* * *
Bushel of Kropp
The development of Svehla remains one of UNK’s greatest success stories, culminating with his 36 points and 17 rebounds on Metro State in the double-overtime regional final his senior year. Playing 50 minutes and burying the game-tying 3 in OT with six seconds left. The ultimate Loper performance.
What you didn’t see was three years earlier in Gunnison, Colorado, where the altitude is roughly heaven’s front porch. A struggling Svehla staggers to the bench and asks for a sub. Kropp’s reply?
“Nick, your scholarship pays for 40 minutes! Get your ass back out there.”
What you didn’t see was the UNK game day when Svehla walked through the gym during the noon hour. Kropp — pushing 50 — led a pickup game with an odd number. The coach ordered Svehla to grab his gear.
“On game day!” Lofton says now. “Game day!”
They played nearly an hour and Svehla took no prisoners.
“You think Nick Svehla went out that night and made excuses for being tired?” Lofton says. “Hell no, he played his ass off. And he had a helluva game.”
What you didn’t see is the Svehla story that still gives Lofton chills 20 years later. It happened during a loss to Metro in the RMAC tournament — 2000 or ’01. Svehla was still emerging as a star. During a dogfight against a superior team, Kropp nudged Lofton on the bench.
“Look at him. Just look at him. He’s taking on all five of those sons-of-b------!”
* * *
To understand Kropp’s coaching decline, you have to remember his players’ first impressions.
Playing against him during a recruiting trip/tryout. Watching him dive on the floor and follow his shot. Ball! Then, once you joined the team, trying to keep up with his jump rope at 6 a.m., three days a week.
“We would literally jump rope for an hour and he would not miss one time. At 50!” Branting said. “It’s insane. I remember showing up my freshman year, I’m like, what the hell is going on here? You’re like, holy s---, this guy is totally legit.”
Then running circles around his best players in Running Horse, even with limbs that belonged in a science lab — “His knee and ankle were just destroyed,” Branting said. “And he’s still out there just smashing us.”
For 40 years, the core of Kropp’s inspiration was demonstration. Watching him compete stirred up something inside of his coaches, his teammates, his fans. His intensity compelled them to push the limits, too.
In his late 50s, Kropp’s body cried mercy. He couldn’t jump rope. He couldn’t kick their ass.
And once Kropp couldn’t show them how to play his game, he couldn’t teach his game, either. The Wooden principles and fundamentals that once seemed profound — even sacred — didn’t have a vessel to reach them. Kids wanted an Escalade; he offered a Ford Maverick.
Suddenly his coach-speak sounded just like the guy down the road. Once players couldn’t experience the full Kropp, they tuned him out.
They started asking why he wanted them to do a “foot fire” drill, jumping over a spinning rope. They’d never done that in high school.
Kropp always needed a few years to fully earn a kid’s commitment. To maximize them. Players started bailing after one or two.
“They didn’t realize they were playing for a legend,” said Tom Ritzdorf, Kropp’s former Kearney State teammate.
And when the floodwaters arrived, even the true believers lost hope. Drake Beranek grew up 40 miles up the road under the influence of his father, a hard-nosed high school coach and Kropp disciple, too.
“From third grade on, that was basketball for me,” Beranek said.
On weeknights in high school, Beranek loaded up the Suburban with six or seven teammates and rushed to UNK games after Ravenna practices. Occasionally they even watched Loper practices. In 2003, when Svehla beat Metro State, Beranek got one of the last empty seats in the gym.
When it came time to choose a college, Beranek said, there was “zero decision.” He started as a freshman on the ’07 team — Jura’s senior year. He looked like the next All-American. As the program unraveled the next two years, Beranek blamed himself. As the home crowds dwindled and the Lopers sank, he couldn’t rally his teammates, many of whom fled for fresh starts.
“It kills me to know that I was part of it.”
Beranek averaged 22 points and seven rebounds as a junior, but the Lopers didn’t even make the RMAC tournament. Drake was losing his competitive edge. He wanted to push his limits. He looked at the returning roster and, instead, he called Nebraska and accepted a walk-on spot with the Huskers.
He sat out one season, then played a substantial role off the bench for Doc Sadler. He beat Creighton. Nearly won at Allen Fieldhouse. Upset No. 2 Texas. But he left Coach Kropp.
“To this day,” Beranek said, “I don’t know if I made the right decision.”
* * *
Bushel of Kropp
In 2005, Jim Langin officiated UNK’s first-round RMAC tournament game in Kearney. And the second-seeded Lopers were in a dogfight.
New Mexico Highlands led by one with eight minutes left when its center checked in without making a complete stop at the scorer’s table. One of Langin’s out-of-state partners called Highlands for a technical.
Kropp called over Langin, whom he’d known for 30 years. Said the Highlands player wasn’t trying to deceive anyone. He’s 6-11. We all saw him enter the game.
So Langin consulted with his partners. If UNK shoots free throws, he said, I’m not sure what Kropp will do to restore fairness. Langin waved it off and UNK won anyway, 93-89.
* * *
Kropp never recruited the best talent or taught the best offense. He won because the Lopers played harder than the opponent. When they didn’t anymore, the losses piled up.
From 2008-13, the program that once epitomized overachievement and consistency won 60 games. It lost 74.
“UNK kinda lost the luster. Kids were like, ‘Why would I go to UNK?’ They only won 10 games,” said Joey Cochran, a member of the ’03 Elite Eight team.
Kropp kept coaching, but he felt pressure — both internal and external — to change his methods. To compromise his standards.
“It’s just part of changing with the times, I guess,” Kropp said. “You don’t want to.”
Former players returned to practice and Kropp still showered them with praise. But they noticed that coaches had changed UNK’s trademark conditioning drill, the ultimate test of toughness.
Remember 20 suicides in 20 minutes? The time demand shortens as you go: 49 seconds, then 47, then 45…
By 2010, almost everyone fell short. Kropp reduced the drill to “16 in 16.” Even then, half the players couldn’t make it. Finally, Kropp gave up. The drill damaged morale more than it boosted stamina.
Kropp’s disciples knew he never could’ve coached Kentucky or Duke — he wasn’t going to tolerate big egos. What pained them was knowing he couldn’t coach his way at UNK, either. Knowing that he could’ve transformed a prospect if only he could’ve gotten on the court and showed him the value of following his shot.
Kropp once told Lofton that you tried to influence seven or eight players during a season. Really get through to them. At 60, he confessed, he was lucky to reach one or two.
He’d been on arthritis medication for 30 years, but his left knee and right ankle hurt so badly that he struggled to walk and sleep. The knee had undergone nine surgeries. The ankle had endured 22 cortisone shots — they didn’t help much after No. 13 or 14. Eventually doctors fused the ankle.
By 2013, the University of Nebraska at Omaha, which Kropp had bested most of his career, had jumped to Division I. UNK couldn’t do that, but it traded the RMAC for the tougher MIAA. Swapping road trips to Gunnison and Grand Junction for Edmond and Tahlequah, Oklahoma. A little warmer, but not much shorter.
A trip began on Wednesday and ended Sunday at dawn. Kropp, who never slept on the bus, needed another three days to recover.
* * *
Bushel of Kropp
Now you’d think a hard man like Tom Kropp would love dogs. Big dogs. You’d be wrong. Ever since Jelly Bell arrived on his doorstep when Tom was 5, he’s been a cat guy.
“His cats are like children to him. He will bend over backwards for them,” said Bill Murphy. To the point of paying $2,000 for a feline knee operation. Ouch.
In 2011-12, Jura was a UNK graduate assistant when he and his old coach engaged in a deep conversation about playing overseas. What they’d done — and would’ve done differently.
I wish I’d continued my education, Jura said. Got my master’s right away.
Kropp listened intently for probably 10 minutes, always locking eyes. “You know my biggest regret?” he said tongue-in-cheek. “Not getting a cat right away.”
The message was clear: Don’t waste time with regret.
* * *
Whoopers and Hoopers.
For years, UNK alumni produced a contender at the loaded men’s tournament in Hastings. Svehla. Branting. Jura. Beranek, too. Those were squads.
Kropp showed up to watch his guys. He enters the gym, Cochran said, and “it’s kinda scary how our level of play goes up.”
In 2015, Kropp’s level rose again, too.
Surgery No. 10 on his left knee — a full replacement — had done wonders for his mobility. And an incoming transfer ironically boosted his team. Connor Beranek, Drake’s little brother, arrived from Doane and lifted the Lopers to an 18-10 record, their best since 2007.
At 62, with his best two players coming back, Kropp decided it was time. Not for a press conference. Not for a party. Just a press release on official UNK letterhead.
He retired.
The news traveled faster than Kropp would’ve liked. A flood of compliments arrived. From obvious sources like Loren Killion, who broke Kropp’s career scoring record in 1977:
“He’s the best player that ever played at Kearney State College and probably the best one there ever will be. And he’s probably the best coach they ever had, too.”
And less obvious sources.
C.J. Cowgill came to UNK in 1996, recruited by Jerry Hueser before Kropp took over as solo head coach. The state’s leading high school scorer, one of Nebraska’s best-ever shooters, shared Kropp’s maniacal drive.
Both grew up in the gym with demanding dads. Both drew motivation from insecurity. But Cowgill, often the smallest player on the court, was prone to temper tantrums and technical fouls. He didn’t look around and see 1 vs. 5. He saw 1 vs. 9! He wanted to score 50 every game.
Immediately he clashed with Kropp.
“Suddenly somebody’s telling you to make the extra pass and count on your teammates,” Cowgill said. “It was like two different worlds colliding.”
One on one, they bonded. Cowgill could step into an empty gym, attempt 100 rapid-fire 3-pointers and make 95, 96, 97. No joke. At UNK, Kropp challenged him to Running Horse and their games went on forever.
“He’s as good as anybody I ever shot against,” Cowgill said.
But practice drove C.J. crazy. Kropp loved his upperclassmen, guys who followed all the rigid rules that Cowgill despised. High-top shoes? No thanks. Mid-calf socks? Ugh. Cowgill wanted to wear a T-shirt under his jersey. Kropp wouldn’t let him.
In the spring of 1997, Cowgill expressed resentment to a recruit visiting UNK and it got back to Kropp. Uh oh. He finished out the spring semester, shooting by himself at the rec center. He never spoke to Kropp again.
* * *
Cowgill bounced around — Eastern Wyoming, Liberty, Chaminade and the Netherlands, where he played professionally. He validated his talent, but he couldn’t shake what had happened in Kearney.
Cowgill severed most of his Nebraska ties. Moved to Texas. Got a teaching and coaching job. Started a family.
In spring 2015, Cowgill was reached via email by a reporter, curious what a Kropp castoff would say about the coach’s retirement.
He called back, sad. “Honestly, I don’t know the reason why, but when I saw your email today, it took me right back to that place. I should have no care in the world. I’m 1,000 miles away and have no connection to anything there, but it’s just like an opportunity lost.
“I wanted for so long to email him and just say, ‘You know, I’m not the person that you think I was or am. I get everything that you were saying. It took me 10 years.’ ”
Cowgill had a 3-year-old son. If he wanted to play someday, C.J. vowed to teach him the right way. More like Kropp.
“A lot of the stuff that he was,” Cowgill said, “I’m becoming as a coach and as a man.”
* * *
Bushel of Kropp
In 2012, Jim Rundstrom was in Texas when he suffered a leg ailment. The longtime UNK alumni director woke up one morning and couldn’t walk.
Kropp called. Jimmy, when you’re ready to come home, don’t ask anybody else. I will come down and get you.
Before Kropp and Larry Riessland headed south to pick up their friend, before they lifted him into the car, drove him back to Kearney and transported his bed to his living room, Rundstrom suggested they may need to connect during the road trip. What are your numbers?
Dead silence.
“Neither one had a cellphone.”
* * *
Bushel of Kropp
Mike Burrows may be the world’s biggest Tom Kropp fan. The Kearney State grad has lived in Colorado since 1985, but he never forgot the tall tales. Kropp is Nebraska’s version of John Elway, Burrows said.
Back in 2013, Burrows was back in Kearney when Kropp called his friend with an offer. I know you’re a big memorabilia guy. I’m throwing away a bunch of my stuff. My daughter doesn’t want it. Would you like it?
Are you kidding?!?
Burrows drove to the Health and Sports Center. He walked into Kropp’s office, where he spent the next three hours wide-eyed.
Among Kropp’s disposables: A Punt, Pass & Kick program autographed by Johnny Unitas. A recruiting letter from Tom Osborne. A letter from Chuck Noll with instructions and itinerary for his Steelers rookie camp weekend.
“Tom, are you sure you don’t want this stuff?” Burrows said.
“No, I’m tired of looking at it. I probably would’ve ended up throwing it away.”
Burrows, if he wanted, figured he could’ve put the whole box on eBay and made $5,000. He finally left and walked out to his car, where he found a $25 parking ticket on his window.
“Normally,” Burrows said, “my reaction would’ve been swearing. I broke out laughing.”
* * *
Down the hall from Kropp’s classroom, the Health and Sports Center Arena is quiet. After Kropp retired, he barely set foot inside. He didn’t attend a game the first year.
Why?
He said he didn’t want Lofton, his old assistant, to think Kropp was looking over his shoulder. But friends and former players wondered if it was just too hard.
“It was lonely without him,” Lofton said.
Finally one night in 2016, Kropp showed up. Sat way at the top, out of sight. Didn’t say anything. This past season, he inched a little closer to the action. Didn’t hurt that UNK had a better season — 16-13.
For seven games, he sat right behind the bench, like his dad used to. After one, he gave Lofton his firmest handshake and a hug.
Lofton isn’t the only coach who channels Kropp.
Kevin McKenna, Dana Altman’s right-hand man at Oregon, has a playsheet. In the corner, he writes “CYT.” Coach your team.
“It’s a little reminder to not worry about the officials or a guy that’s having a bad game. Just coach your team. I really got that from Tom.”
Tim Cannon, Millard North’s coach, still tells his high school kids stories about pickup games with Kropp. Watching him pressuring full court, even when his team wasn’t. Get past him and he dived to poke the ball.
“He’d land on his chest at 50 years old. Geez Louise.”
Like a true folk hero, the tales will out-live the source until they almost seem fictional. To get a full picture of Kropp, you had to experience him. You had to be there! As time passes, fewer people were there.
But there’s a consolation. His players — spread across the country — follow his lessons with the same vigor that he followed his jump shot.
“Ball!”
“There will never be another one like him,” Derrin Hansen said.
“Teaching life through sport,” Lofton said. “There’s no one who’s ever done it better than Tom Kropp.”
The testimonies, like the tall tales, go on and on.
The human scoreboard. The iron handshake. The binge eater who devours three large pizzas after midnight. The neighbor who shows up at your door unannounced offering to sweep your two-story chimney. The coach who tours the UNK offices at Christmas delivering blue and gold Under Armour outfits to support staff, secretaries, janitors. $7,000 worth — from his own bank account.
For years, Kropp stressed simplicity. Learn the right fundamentals. Master the right techniques. Come game time, the details inevitably fall into place. The hay’s in the barn.
Did he realize the same method applied to him? If he taught the right principles, if he preached the right values, he could sit back and see them endure.
* * *
Bushel of Kropp
Branting remembers a practice pep talk from the fall of 2002 or ’03, with the program at its peak.
Kropp told players he’d recently painted his kitchen cupboards. In the back corner, there was a spot nobody could possibly see. He painted it anyway, Kropp told them.
Why? “Because it made me feel good.”
Then he channeled Lombardi. “Fellas, winning is not a sometime thing. Winning is an all-the-time thing.”
During Branting’s medical training — he’s a radiologist in Bend, Oregon — he frequently noticed opportunities to cut a corner or dump work on someone else. Each time, he thought of Kropp’s kitchen cupboard.
“I would literally hear his voice in my head. Don’t do things right some of the time, do things right all the time.”
* * *
On a February morning, UNK students gather inside Cushing Coliseum for a 9 a.m. class. Basketball Theory.
Kropp, two weeks after his 67th birthday, huddles them together and assigns matchups for today’s activity: Running Horse. He directs teams to one of four baskets and pulls off his watch and his golf shirt, revealing a white Shrine Bowl T-shirt. You better believe he’s playing, too.
His teammate is Elizabeth, whom he surely picked because she hasn’t played much basketball. Their opponents go first. Make a shot and all three players behind you must follow. Keep moving until both opponents miss.
Kropp scores the first point after draining a 15-footer. And the second point. And the third. On each shot, he holds the ball just before release, lining it up just right, then extending his hand. Swish. He chases it down and gingerly jogs to his next chosen spot.
He and Elizabeth win 10-0 and the next court isn’t close to finished. “Hey, guys, we gotta play another game.” After another blowout, a new duo rotate to his hoop.
Kropp's wife still teaches French at UNK. Their daughter, Dominique, earned her doctorate at KU and is preparing to start her own teaching career at Xavier University. But Tom wonders if his lessons still resonate. “I don’t want to be the old goat hanging around being made fun of.” But the relationships? He still enjoys those. Without teaching, Kropp said, “what the hell am I going to do?!?”
He said that before 2020 unraveled. Over the next few months, Kropp lost face-to-face contact with students because of the pandemic. He spent 18 days in the hospital — spread over three different stays — fighting lingering effects of pneumonia. He needed surgery twice to remove infection in his lung.
Rumors spread that he had COVID-19. Or lung cancer. In Kearney, everybody always wants to know how Coach Kropp is doing. By summer, pretty good again. Ready to teach, just as he did that February morning at Cushing.
In the town he wouldn’t leave, in the coliseum where he once scored 51 points in a game, Kropp ran baseline to baseline, burying jump shots (without much jumping) with his own personal ball that barely bounces. Better for a shooter’s roll!
“It’s a little trick,” Kropp said, grinning.
Poor college kids. He rooted for them, but they didn’t have a chance. They could run him till he breathed heavy. Till he wiped sweat from his brow. But he took no prisoners. He kicked their ass.
“He’s automatic,” said one student.
“We got two points on him,” said another. “That was really good.”
Next game, Kropp’s team played 2-on-3. Against Loper baseball and football players. Didn’t matter. “Thatta way, Elizabeth!”