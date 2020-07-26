The UNK men's basketball team's season for the ages, but one big loss for coach Tom Kropp

He wouldn’t do it. He sat in the bleachers — not far from his father’s old spot — and just absorbed it all. Finally.

Here was the culmination of all those years rushing out the door to shoot baskets on the garage hoop. Driving his Ford Maverick around Washington, D.C., in search of pickup games as an NBA rookie. Diving on the floor at noon ball. Challenging recruits full-court, 1-on-1. Here was a coach who'd accomplished the impossible: he built a team that played like Tom Kropp once did.

That was the answer to their questions. That was Kropp’s endless, obsessive pursuit. Not glory, but purity.

“It’s like, God invented this game and he has this idea of how it’s supposed to be played and it’s Tom’s job to get people to play it that way,” said Hoehner, the former Kearney High coach. “And he believes it with every cell of his body.”

In March 2003, even as he was losing the man who instilled his passion, he gained fulfillment.

The following week, the Lopers ran into a juggernaut in the Elite Eight. Northeastern State blew them out. Kropp expressed no regrets. His best team had fulfilled Wooden’s vision. And his dad’s.