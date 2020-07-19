Tom Kropp's hustle got him to the NBA. But it was also his undoing

“Tom Kropp played well, but he can’t be a starter if he only takes four shots in 29 minutes.”

The next day, Kropp is waiting for an airport shuttle bus (to save money) when Hawks coach Hubie Brown walks through the Marriott. Hop on our bus, Brown said. Kropp sat next to him on the way to the airport. I love the way you play, Hubie told him. I’d love to bring you to training camp. But then I’d have to cut you, he said. You’re not good enough.

Kropp didn’t take offense. He knew. That’s why during his rookie year, when a coach assigned him to defend the unguardable Tiny Archibald, he got on the floor and instead picked up the slower shooting guard. “You jerk!” yelled his teammate.

That’s why his second year, after the Bulls culminated a miracle run to the playoffs, Kropp scolded his own coach during the decisive Game 3 against the top-seeded Trail Blazers. You know, Bill Walton’s Blazers.

Late third quarter — maybe early fourth — Kropp got caught playing transition defense. Dunk. Moments later, the Bulls turned it over again.

“I turn around, Lionel Hollins, I’m 6 feet in front of the basket, he just jumps right over the top of me.