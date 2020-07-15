Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter.
Braden Klover, a Southern High grad walking on to the Husker football team, joins the podcast to discuss playing in last week's Shrine Bowl and what the procedures were like to guard against the spread of coronavirus. He'll also talk about his future with the Husker football team and what it means to represent Southern High and his hometown of Wymore.
