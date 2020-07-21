Watch now: NSAA Assistant Director Nate Neuhaus joins the Prep Zone Report

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One , featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter .

NSAA Assistant Director Nate Neuhaus joins the podcast to discuss the decision to move ahead with the fall sports season, who will make the ultimate decision for falls sports to continue — or even start, different scheduling scenarios the NSAA has considered, potential plans for teams or schools that have a coronavirus outbreak, fans attending events and much more.