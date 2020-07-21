Watch now: NSAA Assistant Director Nate Neuhaus joins the Prep Zone Report
0 comments
PODCASTS

Watch now: NSAA Assistant Director Nate Neuhaus joins the Prep Zone Report

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter.

NSAA Assistant Director Nate Neuhaus joins the podcast to discuss the decision to move ahead with the fall sports season, who will make the ultimate decision for falls sports to continue — or even start, different scheduling scenarios the NSAA has considered, potential plans for teams or schools that have a coronavirus outbreak, fans attending events and much more.

Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music, find it on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Mike on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that below.

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News