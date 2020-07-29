Watch now: Taking a realistic — and pessimistic — look at Nebraska high school fall sports

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One , featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter .

The guys discuss the various options for Nebraska high school fall sports, including football, volleyball, cross country, tennis and golf, how remote learning could impact fall sports, plus take a pessimistic and realistic look at what needs to happen to COVID-19 case numbers for administrators to feel comfortable with sports.