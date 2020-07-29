Watch now: Taking a realistic — and pessimistic — look at Nebraska high school fall sports
Watch now: Taking a realistic — and pessimistic — look at Nebraska high school fall sports

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter.

The guys discuss the various options for Nebraska high school fall sports, including football, volleyball, cross country, tennis and golf, how remote learning could impact fall sports, plus take a pessimistic and realistic look at what needs to happen to COVID-19 case numbers for administrators to feel comfortable with sports.

Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.

