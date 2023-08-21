Five players from the Omaha Supernovas professional team will be competing this week in the NORCECA Final Six championships, to be held in the Dominican Republic.

Representing the United States will be setter Sydney Hilley, middle blocker Danielle Hart, outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller and libero Kendall White. Playing for the host Dominican Republic squad will be Bethania de la Cruz.

Other countries in the tournament that concludes Saturday will be Canada, Cuba, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

The Supernovas will begin play in February in the Pro Volleyball Federation’s inaugural season.