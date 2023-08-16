Not long ago, Omaha had no professional volleyball teams.

Now the city will have two.

League One Volleyball (LOVB), which bills itself as America’s first professional full-season volleyball league, announced Wednesday that Omaha will be the fifth team member. That comes months after the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) added Omaha to its six-team league.

Katlyn Gao, co-founder and CEO of LOVB, said the city is big enough to support both teams.

“We’re not looking for people to choose,” she said. “It’s already a massive sport and I think the more attention on it, the more it will grow.”

Omaha would be the fifth LOVB team. Others are located in Houston, Salt Lake City, Atlanta and Madison (Wisconsin).

The PVF, which begins play in February, has announced six teams for its inaugural season — Omaha, Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando, Grand Rapids (Michigan) and Columbus (Ohio). Dallas will be added for the 2025 season.

That PVF Omaha team, nicknamed the Supernovas, will have a jump on the LOVB team that won’t begin play until after the completion of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Gao said Nebraska’s love of volleyball, from the college ranks to club teams, makes the state an ideal place for a pro team.

“From record-breaking collegiate crowds to housing some of the winningest junior clubs in the nation, Nebraska lives and breathes volleyball,” she said. “This market embodies our community-up approach in action, and we’re thrilled to be introducing a whole new level of competition.”

She added that the Omaha franchise would have close ties to one of LOVB’s youth clubs — Premier Nebraska. The league’s pro athletes will train alongside the club’s players, giving those younger players the opportunity to learn from the experts.

LOVB’s pro roster includes former Nebraska standouts Justine Wong-Orantes and Kelsey (Robinson) Cook. The league also has a relationship with collegiate NIL athletes that includes three current Huskers — Lindsay Krause, Lexi Rodriguez and Harper Murray — and Creighton’s Norah Sis.

The league also has signed former Wisconsin standout Lauren Carlini and former Olympians Jordan Thompson (Cincinnati), Micha Hancock (Penn State), Carli Lloyd (Cal-Berkeley) and Jordyn Poulter (Illinois).

Those athletes will connect with the local LOVB clubs, through in-person clinics as well as virtual connections.

In a press release, Premier director Shannon Smolinski said she is looking forward to the arrangement.

“We are incredibly humbled to be bringing an all-new path to pro volleyball to the city of Omaha,” she said. “LOVB’s community-first model is creating all new opportunities for our sport, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Gao said the LOVB concept began in 2020.

“It was just before COVID hit and we didn’t know if it was good timing or bad timing,” she said. “Then all of a sudden it became perfect timing because the sport has seen so much momentum from the U.S. winning gold in the (2020) Olympics.”

She called the new league a unique approach.

“By the time we see that first serve we’ll have been working on this for almost five years,” she said. “We’re building this legacy starting with the youth because this is a very underserved sport, and it deserves to be seen.”

What isn’t clear is who will be the coach and where the team will play. The Supernovas also have a head start in those areas, answering the questions with Shelton Collier and the CHI Health Center.

Gao, who said that information will be forthcoming, added that a sixth franchise also would be announced soon.

“We’ll have six teams for our inaugural season, and we will be growing from there,” Gao said. “We’re excited about serving the best product to an already avid fan base here in Nebraska.”

The league plans to play from November 2024 through April 2025.

