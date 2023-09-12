Lee Trevino could have stayed all night.

“I don’t leave until 9 in the morning," he quipped.

And many of the 1,000 who were at Omaha Creighton Prep’s Sports Night would have stayed for more stories from the 83-year-old pro golf legend.

The six-time major champion dusted off some tales Monday night, including a few I hadn’t heard before.

The stock stories included his famous money match against Raymond Floyd in El Paso, his brush with death after being struck by lightning during the 1975 Western Open and, in a video interview before he was on stage for 90 minutes, the snake he tossed at Jack Nicklaus before their playoff for the 1971 U.S. Open title.

But here’s a new one from the 1984 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek, Trevino’s last major title.

Herman Mitchell was his longtime, heavy set caddie. Already on the practice tee before the final round, dressed in white coveralls that made him “look like the Good Humor man,” Trevino said, Mitchell was barely able to walk. Gout, from what Mitchell said was eating too much red meat.

But Mitchell wasn’t about to sit out. It could be the first time he caddied for a major championship winner. So he said he would “forecaddie," in the sense he would take a head start toward the green while Trevino’s group teed off on every hole.

The story fast-forwards to a par-5 on the back nine. Mitchell usually left Trevino around the green with a putter, a wedge if needed and the driver for the next hole.

The next tee shot was from an elevated back tee that required two flights of steps to reach. The wind was from left-to-right. Trevino’s a fader, but with such wind his preferred club was a 3-wood. Mitchell was 250 yards down the fairway.

Lanny Wadkins, in his group with Gary Player, noticed Trevino’s hesitance and said it was OK if he went to Mitchell for the club.

“I run down a flight of stairs. I run down the second flight," Trevino said. “Herman all of a sudden caught sight of me.

“At the top of my lungs, I’m screaming ‘Herman.’ He’s, ‘What!?’ The gallery was on the ground, they were on the ground.

“I said, ‘I need a 3-wood.’

“He said, ‘Choke up on the driver, baby.’

(Perhaps the loudest laugh of the evening)

“​I did, and I hit it in the middle of the fairway.”

Among other nuggets from Trevino:

» All of his trophies, majors included, are in an upstairs bedroom, some in the bathtub.

“You walk in my house today and you’d never know a golfer lived there.”

» His daughter and son-in-law will go to Augusta National for the Masters. He won’t. And it’s not because of the course. He loves it.

It's because of the late Clifford Roberts, the tournament chairman when Trevino was first eligible.

“If he saw me coming down the street, he’d cross it. I got a bad taste from this dictator. And unfortunately, the ones in power are just like him so I’m not going there.”

» He told me during our video interview that he remembered being involved (in 1973) in Coronado Estates — which was built as Tiburon (1989) — as a design consultant. And playing with Arnold Palmer and Gary Player in a “Showdown at Shadow Ridge” exhibition (2001).

I’m kicking myself, because in the short time I had with him, I forgot to ask a burning question: What was it like shooting his cameos in “Happy Gilmore?”

His appearances amounted to head shakes in multiple scenes involving Adam Sandler’s title character, and what became the classic line, “Grizzly Adams did have a beard.”

Based on what he said this spring at a University of Texas Tyler fundraiser, Trevino rued he hadn’t read the script in advance.

"If they were going to use all those foul words in there, I never would have done it," he said.

The full house in Prep’s Heider Center would have stayed for breakfast for more stories like that from one of golf’s best ambassadors.

