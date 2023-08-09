Four players from the Omaha Supernovas professional volleyball team are taking part in the 2023 women's Pan American Cup in Puerto Rico.

They are setter Sydney Hilley, middle blocker Danielle Hart, outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller and libero Kendall White.

The four were named to the 14-player roster by USA Volleyball for the tournament that began last Sunday and runs through this Sunday.

"It is exciting for the Omaha Supernovas to be so well represented," team president Diane Mendenhall said. "Our roster is stacked with phenomenal talent and the enthusiasm to watch these amazing women is apparent in the tremendous interest we are seeing in season ticket deposits."

Hilley and Hart played collegiately at Wisconsin. Nuneviller competed at Oregon while White played at Penn State.

The American team has won the Pan Am Cup seven times, most recently in 2019.

The Supernovas will begin competition in the Pro Volleyball Federation's inaugural season that begins in February.