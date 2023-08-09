Scott Gutschewski by now should know every inch, every blade of grass, at Indian Creek.

Thursday will be the 23rd round the Omaha native has played in the Pinnacle Bank Championship, which has been on the Korn Ferry Tour for seven years.

Gootch has been in every one. And was in seven Cox Classics when the tour first came to town.

When you’re in your 40s, and your feet haven’t been your buddies, requiring surgeries, and playing tour golf on medical exemptions, Omaha in the summer is the next-best place to being on the PGA Tour.

More than likely, Gootch will be up there in 2024. By winning on the Korn Ferry for the first time in nearly 15 season, he’s 12th in points with six events left, four of them playoff weeks in which points and purses are elevated. Only four of the 30 available spots for next year’s PGA Tour are clinched.

But that clinch could happen for him with a high finish in the $1 million PBC, for which you’ll have to be at the course to watch. No TV this year.

Our man from Omaha played his nine holes Wednesday morning in the pro-am, then came to the press room for a Q&A:

So how are you feeling going into this week?

“The game’s been a little off the last couple of weeks but I spent some time with (teaching pro) Mike Cornell the last couple of days. We're kind of getting back on track a little bit. It probbaly shouldn't be a 6- or 7-under cut this week. I guess that's good and bad. You can kind of cover up some shortcomings on easier courses. Here, if we're not clicking, it’ll be exposed, that's for sure.”

How's the course playing compared to past years?

“It's a little softer. Obviously, we got a ton of rain the last couple of weeks. Other than that, pretty much the same. I don't think you're ever going to pick up mud on the fairways out here. The ground just doesn't seem to let that happen. You’re still getting a good bounce but it’s not quite as fiery as it has been. The rough is pretty think, especially right off the fairway where the sprinkler hits it the first 10 to 15 feet.”

You've played in a lot of these. How has this particular portion of Omaha's pro tourney (brought back in 2017) grown and improved?

“Omaha does a great job supporting events. (Co-owner) Bill Gottsch and (general manager) Jim Nedrow and the staff out here, it's a big deal to them to have the players really enjoy the golf course and and be a good challenge for them. Obviously guys that don't play well are going to find things they don't like about anywhere. The consensus on tour is they love coming here. When it's not too hot. They love the golf course, they can't believe it's open to the public, they can't believe how (relatively little) it costs to play.

They really enjoy it. There's a lot to do here for families and the people are great. I hear it year-round, Indian Creek is one of the best we play.”

When was the first time you went to the Omaha Classic (at Champions Run from 1996 to 2013)?

“I would guess I was probably in college. I guess that was my first experience with the Nike Tour, which this was at the time. I went to a couple Tom Sieckmann pro-ams when (the retired Omaha tour pro) had that. Other than that, that was really my only exposure to professionals. It was great that we had it at Champions for so long, and it's great that Pinnacle Bank and Indian Creek have stepped up and made a pretty good commitment to keep it around here.”

So is it a good trade-off that there’s more local flavor in the tournament instead of it being the final event before the playoffs?

“You watch what our college-age and younger kids are doing, even the kids who have just gotten out of college, which I would include Carson Schaake, even though he's been out of school for a little bit of time. We have really good, high quality competitive golf here in our college age and younger and they just don't get the exposure they probably deserve. It’s nice to have an event like this where they have an avenue where they have an opportunity to play at home in front of their friends and families. It's meant a ton to me and it's just hard to explain the experience.”

What’s it like for you, watching guys that (son) Luke has played against (as a collegian at Iowa State), and now you're competing against them?

“There's guys on the PGA Tour U this year that I watched play in the fall and in the spring at Luke’s tournaments. He played Ludvig Aberg last fall in the Big 12 match play last fall and now he’s up there. You can tell, watching them, all these college kids are good. They all have the potential, they're all really good and really polished coming out. I don't know if they're more ready than we were. Or maybe they're having better opportunities, because I look back when I was in college, Charles Howell almost won an event. We had Ty Tryon. David Gossett won John Deere, like he left school and won the next summer. I think the tour has increased access for them and I think that’s a really good thing.”

You're sitting 12th in points. There’s two tourneys left and then the finals start. What are your thoughts?

“I’ll play all the rest except I’m not going to go to New Jersey next week. That New Jersey to Boise trip seems like a bit much. Then I’ll play the last four. It’s a grest opportunity. I’m not really changing my game. Just trying to stay on top of my game. Like I said, it was a little bit off but I saw Cornie and I think he's getting me back on track. Courses, I'm pretty familiar with. I think the one in Tennessee I haven't played yet. But all the other ones I've played and I've had nice weeks there. So I’m pretty comfortable with them.”

Who's caddying for you this week? Any of the kids?

“I have my regular caddie, Doug Lloyd. Trevor had the Junior Cup matches. Isabelle moves into a dorm Sunday. Luke's doing college kid things. So I think they're all going to be out here to watch. They just weren’t in situations to be able to do the whole week. Isaiah is just too young.”

Isaiah is 7.