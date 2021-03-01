Recruiting: Huskers extend glut of offensive and defensive line offers as March begins

Nebraska football coaches were busy on the last day of February extending new 2022 scholarship offers all over the country, primarily on the offensive defensive lines.

Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty offensive tackles Carter Smith, Lawrenceburg (Indiana) offensive tackle Ashton Craig, Salt Lake City East defensive tackle Ben Roberts, Saraland (Alabama) defensive tackle Trevon McAlpine and Essexville (Michigan) defensive end Alex VanSumeren all received offers from Nebraska Sunday. VanSumeren recently decommitted from the Michigan.

The Huskers also offered Loganville (Georgia) Grayson safety Mumu Bin-Wahad on Sunday, as well. NU has signed several players from Grayson, including former linebacker Mohamed Barry and current running back Ronald Thompkins.

All six prospects announced their offers on Twitter.

Nebraska currently has 14 offensive linemen and 14 defensive linemen under scholarship, but the class distribution is heavily weighted the first and second-year freshman classes.

On Saturday, NU extended an offer to Tenaha (Texas) athlete Jeremy Patton.

Nebraska does not yet have a commit for the 2022 recruiting class. Northwestern and Indiana do not have any commits, either.

