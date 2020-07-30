SEC adopts conference-only schedule, sets start date for Sept. 26

The SEC is the latest to adopt a conference-only schedule for the 2020 football season as major programs attempt to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

The SEC voted for a 10-game conference schedule that starts Sept. 26 and culminates with a Dec. 19 SEC title game. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already announced they'll have conference-only schedules, and the ACC's model allows for 10 conference games plus one nonconference game.

"This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. "This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities."

The Big Ten, widely expected to announce its schedule soon, has not landed on a firm start date, although Week One is slated to be Sept. 5. The ACC will begin the week of Sept. 7. The Big 12 appears amendable to playing games Aug. 29, while the Pac-12 will start no earlier than Sept. 19.