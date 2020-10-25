 Skip to main content
Reports: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz tests positive for COVID-19, will get confirmation test
Wisconsin backup quarterback Graham Mertz, who threw five touchdowns in his first career start on Friday, has tested positive for COVID-19, multiple news reports out of Madison indicated on Sunday

Mertz was the starter in place of Jack Coan, who injured his foot in preseason camp and did not dress on Wisconsin's 45-7 win over Illinois Friday night. Mertz had one of the best games in Badger history, completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and five TDs. 

Because the first positive result came from one of the league's antigen tests, Mertz will receive - as any league player or coach would receive - a confirmation PCR test, which tends to eliminate false positives and utilizes a more invasive nasal swab. It's the same process Purdue coach Jeff Brohm went through last week. Brohm, who experienced symptoms of the coronavirus, tested positive on the PCR test, too. 

Should Mertz's PCR test come back positive, he's out for Saturday's game against Nebraska and perhaps two more after it, as well, since any player who tests positive for the virus must sit out 21 days. Since Coan doesn't appear ready for an immediate return, Chase Wolf would be Wisconsin's next quarterback after Mertz. Wolf, a sophomore, played the final drive of the Illinois game. Behind Wolf are junior Danny Vanden Boom and freshman Daniel Wright, who is from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

