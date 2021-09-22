Omaha River City Rodeo returns this weekend

The Omaha River City Rodeo is set to return Friday and Saturday after the 2020 event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHI Health Center will again be the venue for one of the final rodeos of the season that will help determine the top 15 contestants who will compete in each event at the National Finals Rodeo Dec. 2-11 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Both the Friday and Saturday performances of the River City Rodeo are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. A pair of cowboys looking to improve their chances of competing in Las Vegas who will be competing in Omaha are Riley Pruitt in tie down and Will Lowe in bareback riding.

Lowe, who is from Amarillo, Texas, is in 18th place in the current world standings with $51,771.12 in earnings. That is $5,450.83 behind 15th place Zach Hibler of Wheeler, Texas. Lowe is one of the cowboys who will be helping with Friday’s youth camp.

Pruitt is in 20th place in tie down with $68,657.29 in 2021 prize money. The Gering, Neb., native is competing in a rodeo in Salinas, Calif., before flying to Omaha for Saturday’s go. Pruitt is a little under $19,000 behind 15th place Hunter Herrin of Apache, Okla., for that final finals berth.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and at the CHI Health Center box office.

