River City Rodeo returns this weekend

The River City Rodeo will return Friday and Saturday after the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.

CHI Health Center will host one of the final rodeos of the season that will help determine the top-15 contestants who will compete at the National Finals Rodeo Dec. 2 through 11.

Events Friday and Saturday begin at 7:30 p.m. One local cowboy is looking to improve his position in Omaha .

Riley Pruitt, from Gering, Nebraska, is in 20th place in tie down with $68,657.29. He is a little under $19,000 behind 15th place for that final berth.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and at the CHI Health Center box office.

