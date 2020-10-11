 Skip to main content
Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Oct. 11
Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Oct. 11

My Top 25 poll for the week:

1 Georgia  

2 Clemson

3 Alabama

4 Ohio State

5 Notre Dame

6 Penn State

7 North Carolina

8 Florida

9 USC

10 Oklahoma State

11 Tennessee

12 Miami (Florida)

13 Wisconsin

14 Oregon

15 Minnesota

16 Cincinnati

17 BYU

18 Kansas State

19 Texas A&M

20 Iowa State

21 Auburn

22 Tulsa

23 UCF

24 Lousiana-Lafayette

25 SMU

New to the poll: Texas A&M, for its win over Florida.

Dropped out: Air Force, which did not play this week and was forced out by A&M.

Notes:

>>Georgia becomes my new No. 1 based on its dominant win over a good Tennessee team and a win last week over Auburn. The win at Arkansas would appear to look much better, too, than it did in week one.

>>Alabama drops to 3 behind the Bulldogs and Clemson.

>>I don’t love my top ten, which is always more important than what you do 20-25. A lot of the teams are probably high, and a two non-conference losses by Kansas State and Iowa State probably keep the Wildcats and Cyclones from being higher. USC absolutely belongs in the top 25 – I have the Trojans far higher than any other voter – and it should enter the poll this week. I don’t love jumping North Carolina so much, but three of the teams I had in front of UNC – Miami, Tennessee and Florida – all lost, Oklahoma State didn’t play, Wisconsin dropped because of the quarterback issue, BYU played lousy in a win over UTSA, and so on.

>>Again probably too many Group of 5 teams. But there are two Power Five leagues still to play.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

