Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Oct. 11

My Top 25 poll for the week:
1 Georgia
2 Clemson
3 Alabama
4 Ohio State
5 Notre Dame
6 Penn State
7 North Carolina
8 Florida
9 USC
10 Oklahoma State
11 Tennessee
12 Miami (Florida)
13 Wisconsin
14 Oregon
15 Minnesota
16 Cincinnati
17 BYU
18 Kansas State
19 Texas A&M
20 Iowa State
21 Auburn
22 Tulsa
23 UCF
24 Lousiana-Lafayette
25 SMU
New to the poll: Texas A&M, for its win over Florida.
Dropped out: Air Force, which did not play this week and was forced out by A&M.
Notes:
>>Georgia becomes my new No. 1 based on its dominant win over a good Tennessee team and a win last week over Auburn. The win at Arkansas would appear to look much better, too, than it did in week one.
>>Alabama drops to 3 behind the Bulldogs and Clemson.
>>I don’t love my top ten, which is always more important than what you do 20-25. A lot of the teams are probably high, and a two non-conference losses by Kansas State and Iowa State probably keep the Wildcats and Cyclones from being higher. USC absolutely belongs in the top 25 – I have the Trojans far higher than any other voter – and it should enter the poll this week. I don’t love jumping North Carolina so much, but three of the teams I had in front of UNC – Miami, Tennessee and Florida – all lost, Oklahoma State didn’t play, Wisconsin dropped because of the quarterback issue, BYU played lousy in a win over UTSA, and so on.
>>Again probably too many Group of 5 teams. But there are two Power Five leagues still to play.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!