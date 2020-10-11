Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Oct. 11

>>Georgia becomes my new No. 1 based on its dominant win over a good Tennessee team and a win last week over Auburn. The win at Arkansas would appear to look much better, too, than it did in week one.

>>I don’t love my top ten, which is always more important than what you do 20-25. A lot of the teams are probably high, and a two non-conference losses by Kansas State and Iowa State probably keep the Wildcats and Cyclones from being higher. USC absolutely belongs in the top 25 – I have the Trojans far higher than any other voter – and it should enter the poll this week. I don’t love jumping North Carolina so much, but three of the teams I had in front of UNC – Miami, Tennessee and Florida – all lost, Oklahoma State didn’t play, Wisconsin dropped because of the quarterback issue, BYU played lousy in a win over UTSA, and so on.