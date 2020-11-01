 Skip to main content
Sam McKewon's Top 25, Nov. 1
Sam McKewon's Top 25, Nov. 1

Pat Fitzgerald

Nebraska plays Northwestern and coach Pat Fitzgerald on Saturday. 

 Sam McKewon

My Top 25 poll for the week:

1 Alabama

2 Clemson

3 Ohio State

4 Georgia

5 Notre Dame

6 Cincinnati

7 Texas A&M

8 Florida

9 Wisconsin

10 Indiana

11 BYU

12 Miami

13 USC

14 Oregon

15 Oklahoma State

16 Iowa State

17 Oklahoma

18 SMU

19 Northwestern  

20 Texas

21 Penn State

22 Tulsa  

23 Coastal Carolina

24 Marshall

25 Kansas State

New to the poll:

>>Northwestern, who beat Iowa 21-20, overcoming a 17-0 deficit, and whose 43-3 win over Maryland – however average I think Maryland might turn out to be – is one of the most dominating wins for any team, anywhere, given Maryland’s win over Minnesota.

>>Texas, which beat Oklahoma State in overtime and appears to have righted the ship after two early losses. Should UT win out – no guarantee there – it could be back in the top ten.

>>Coastal Carolina, which just keeps rolling along with a 51-0 win over Georgia State.

Dropping out:

Michigan: Hate putting a team at No. 11 and then dumping them, but the Wolverines’ win over Minnesota doesn’t look nearly as good, and losing at home to Michigan State? Not a good look. MSU controlled that game, too.

North Carolina: Dumped by Virginia 44-41. That’s two UNC losses to losing teams.

Memphis: Walloped by Cincinnati.

Notes:

>>To watch Clemson overcome a 18-point deficit to Boston College with a backup quarterback was to be impressed with the breadth and depth of the talent. The Tigers earned staying in the No. 2 spot. Alabama looks like it’s on a different level than any other team, at this point.

>>Cincinnati has played better teams than BYU, but both have been legitimately dominant most of the season, and would probably be close to their current rankings in a normal year. (Although, in a normal year, both would have played far better non-conference foes. Especially BYU.)

>>I suspect the Big 12 is out of the College Football Playoff conversation, though you may see an interesting push from OU. The Sooners took a month to find their footing, but they’ve got it now, and look out. If Oklahoma wins out – that’d include the Big 12 title game – it’d need its 9-2 record to hold up against whatever Cincinnati and BYU do, plus whatever happens in the Pac-12.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

