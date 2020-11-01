Sam McKewon's Top 25, Nov. 1

My Top 25 poll for the week:
1 Alabama
2 Clemson
3 Ohio State
4 Georgia
5 Notre Dame
6 Cincinnati
7 Texas A&M
8 Florida
9 Wisconsin
10 Indiana
11 BYU
12 Miami
13 USC
14 Oregon
15 Oklahoma State
16 Iowa State
17 Oklahoma
18 SMU
19 Northwestern
20 Texas
21 Penn State
22 Tulsa
23 Coastal Carolina
24 Marshall
25 Kansas State
New to the poll:
>>Northwestern, who beat Iowa 21-20, overcoming a 17-0 deficit, and whose 43-3 win over Maryland – however average I think Maryland might turn out to be – is one of the most dominating wins for any team, anywhere, given Maryland’s win over Minnesota.
>>Texas, which beat Oklahoma State in overtime and appears to have righted the ship after two early losses. Should UT win out – no guarantee there – it could be back in the top ten.
>>Coastal Carolina, which just keeps rolling along with a 51-0 win over Georgia State.
Dropping out:
Michigan: Hate putting a team at No. 11 and then dumping them, but the Wolverines’ win over Minnesota doesn’t look nearly as good, and losing at home to Michigan State? Not a good look. MSU controlled that game, too.
North Carolina: Dumped by Virginia 44-41. That’s two UNC losses to losing teams.
Memphis: Walloped by Cincinnati.
Notes:
>>To watch Clemson overcome a 18-point deficit to Boston College with a backup quarterback was to be impressed with the breadth and depth of the talent. The Tigers earned staying in the No. 2 spot. Alabama looks like it’s on a different level than any other team, at this point.
>>Cincinnati has played better teams than BYU, but both have been legitimately dominant most of the season, and would probably be close to their current rankings in a normal year. (Although, in a normal year, both would have played far better non-conference foes. Especially BYU.)
>>I suspect the Big 12 is out of the College Football Playoff conversation, though you may see an interesting push from OU. The Sooners took a month to find their footing, but they’ve got it now, and look out. If Oklahoma wins out – that’d include the Big 12 title game – it’d need its 9-2 record to hold up against whatever Cincinnati and BYU do, plus whatever happens in the Pac-12.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!