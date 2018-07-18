Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

GOLF
British Open first round TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.
PGA: Barbasol Championship TV: Golf 4 p.m.
British Open second round TV: Golf 12:30 a.m.
MLB
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs TV: ESPN Radio: 104.1, 1490 6 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Nashville Radio: KZOT 1180 7:05 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One practice TV: ESPN2 3:55 a.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France TV: NBCSN 5:30 a.m.
EXTREME SPORTS
X Games TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League TV: NBCSN 8 p.m.
WNBA
Washington at Dallas TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
