Tuesday's Area Events

PCL
9:05 p.m.: Omaha at Sacramento
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: Nebraska Coaches Association all-star match (at Lincoln North Star)
HORSE RACING SIMULCAST
Horsemen’s Park: 11:55 a.m. Parx; 12:10 p.m. Finger Lakes; 12:40 p.m. Thistle; 1:05 p.m. Indiana; 3:15 p.m. Louisiana; 4:25 p.m. Presque; 5 p.m. Northfield (harness); 6 p.m. Mountaineer; 6:30 p.m. Mohawk (harness)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.