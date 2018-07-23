Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Detroit at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs Radio: 104.1, 1490 7:05 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Sacramento Radio: KZOT 1180 9:05 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nebraska all-star match TV: NET2 7 p.m.
WNBA
New York at Minnesota TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France TV: NBCSN 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.