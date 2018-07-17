Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

AUTO RACING
NASCAR Trucks qualifying TV: FS1 3:30 p.m.
NASCAR Trucks qualifying TV: FS1 6 p.m.
NASCAR Trucks: Eldora Dirt Derby TV: FS1 8 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France TV: NBCSN 7 a.m.
PCL
Omaha at Nashville Radio: KZOT 1180 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
British Open TV: Golf 12:30 a.m.
SOCCER
USL: Charlotte at Cincinnati TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
WNBA
Indiana at Minnesota TV: NBA Noon
