Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Dodgers-Philadelphia or Yankees-T. Bay (11 a.m.) TV: MLB 11:30 a.m.
Detroit at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 1 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs Radio: 104.1, 1490 1:20 p.m.
JIP: Arizona-Cubs or Washington-Milwaukee TV: MLB 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto (JIP) TV: MLB 4 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
White Sox-Angels or Houston-Colorado (JIP) TV: MLB 9 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Sacramento Radio: KZOT 1180 9:05 p.m.
INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONS CUP SOCCER
Juventus vs. Munich TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Dortmund vs. Benfica TV: ESPNews 6:55 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Liverpool TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
Roma vs. Tottenham TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
Milan vs. Manchester United TV: ESPN 10 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France TV: NBCSN 8:30 a.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live TV: FS2 3 p.m.
