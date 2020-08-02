Seth Reeves shoots final-round 64 to win Pinnacle Bank Championship

Still, he was eight strokes behind third-round leader Ryan Ruffels. Then nine when Reeves bogeyed the third hole Sunday. But his favorite hole at Indian Creek was next, the par-5 fourth across a lake. He played it 6-under this week, two eagles and two birdies, with a birdie Sunday.

From there, he played the final 14 holes in 7-under to finish 11-under. All right, he said, a top-10 finish was great. He would have been excited to tell Patricia he was in the top 25.

“I didn’t think I was going to win,” he said. Someone in the final groups was going to get to 12- or 13-under.

Reeves went back to the hotel, grabbed a bite and rested. Friends texted him that nobody was making a move. Ruffels was struggling. The winds were out of the north and gusting more than the first three days.

In this crazy pandemic year, it figures. When the wind truly shows up for Omaha’s tournament, the fans had to stay home.

So Reeves went back to the course, to the range to hit drivers. His caddie went to the hill overlooking the 18th green, watching as Ruffels had a long putt for a tying birdie.