Seth Reeves shoots final-round 64 to win Pinnacle Bank Championship

Seth Reeves is with you.
He didn’t see his win coming Sunday, just like everyone else.
You’d like the new Pinnacle Bank Championship winner. His is a comeback story — of Sunday, of this week, of his pro golf career.
Until Friday at Indian Creek, Reeves had missed six cuts in a row on the Korn Ferry Tour. He had been on the PGA Tour last year, burning through money with one top-10 week.
Two weeks ago, he not only missed the cut in San Antonio, he was dead last. Shot 80 and 84.
His wife, Patricia, was in town with him that week. Boy, the 29-year-old Georgia Tech graduate needed her support.
“She was there, and to have those moments with her, I was honestly like almost in tears of like, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong, I’ve never played this bad in my life, I don’t know where to go from here,’ ” he said. “I felt I had no hope.
“I had no hope even on Wednesday here. I had just been grinding and working so hard on trying to figure out what went wrong last year on tour and how to just right the ship.”
It took time at Indian Creek to get seaworthy. He shot 74 Thursday. Another Friday to worry about the cut line. He did worry, too, until he birdied 17 and 18 to safely be in at 2-under. He picked up another two strokes to par Saturday with a 69.
Still, he was eight strokes behind third-round leader Ryan Ruffels. Then nine when Reeves bogeyed the third hole Sunday. But his favorite hole at Indian Creek was next, the par-5 fourth across a lake. He played it 6-under this week, two eagles and two birdies, with a birdie Sunday.
From there, he played the final 14 holes in 7-under to finish 11-under. All right, he said, a top-10 finish was great. He would have been excited to tell Patricia he was in the top 25.
“I didn’t think I was going to win,” he said. Someone in the final groups was going to get to 12- or 13-under.
Reeves went back to the hotel, grabbed a bite and rested. Friends texted him that nobody was making a move. Ruffels was struggling. The winds were out of the north and gusting more than the first three days.
In this crazy pandemic year, it figures. When the wind truly shows up for Omaha’s tournament, the fans had to stay home.
So Reeves went back to the course, to the range to hit drivers. His caddie went to the hill overlooking the 18th green, watching as Ruffels had a long putt for a tying birdie.
“There was a tour official with a radio up there with me and it was almost like I was listening to PGA Tour radio,” he said. “I got a little nervous because they said, ‘Oh, it looks like it’s on a good line, it’s getting close … and it’s short, or something like that.’ I just dropped my club and started laughing.
“We knew we had a good round going through 15 holes, but I didn’t imagine this coming.”
Reeves won with the largest final-round comeback in a decade on the tour, the first by eight strokes since Peter Tomasulo at the 2010 Wayne Gretzky Classic. The tour record is 10 strokes.
He takes home the $108,000 winner’s share from the $600,000 purse and the victory shoots him from 135th to 18th on the tour’s points list.
“Winning frees me up, tells me, gives me confidence that I can still do this,” he said. “You struggle as much as I have and you have doubts of whether this is what I should be doing.
“This frees me up for the next year to go play and now that I can do it once, I can do it again.”
Guess what? Because the 2020 tour is now the 2020-21 tour, Reeves can defend his PBC title. You’ll like him.
