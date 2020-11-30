Shatel: Finally, something good in 2020. A Creighton vs. UNO basketball game

So when Creighton coach Greg McDermott called a few weeks ago to offer the game, Hansen jumped on it.

“This game makes sense, but it really makes a lot of sense to play it this year,” Hansen said.

“Let’s say one of us can’t play the game (because of COVID). Well, later on we can call them up and say, 'We’re healthy, how about playing a game in 48 hours?' I can’t make up a game with Colorado in 48 hours.”

Creighton is paying UNO a guarantee, though Hansen would not disclose the amount. He did say UNO’s pool of nonconference guarantee money — which annually funds the athletic budget — is “50 percent of what we normally bring in.”

“That’s incredibly high,” Hansen said. “There’s a lot of schools getting 35 percent of what they normally get.”

Is this the beginning of an annual series? Not likely, so appreciate the moment. It’s a great game for Omaha and it will be played in an empty arena. Oh, the irony.

Hey, in 2020, we’ll take what we can get.

