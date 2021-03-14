Shatel: It won't be perfect, but sports are coming back to Omaha this spring and summer

Hallelujah! Pool is open.
Go ahead, dip your toe in. Or run right to the deep end. Do a cannonball.
On Sunday, the NCAA basketball tournament field will be announced. Ladies and gentlemen, start your office pools.
Now, where were we?
Oh, yes. Creighton. A Bluejays team for the ages. Expected high seed. Anticipated run to history, the first Sweet 16 and perhaps beyond.
Remember them?
They were taken away from us one year ago, during the time when the pandemic shut down our sports buffet, right as we were sitting down to eat.
Creighton in the NCAA tourney. Nebraska spring game. Olympic Swim Trials. College World Series. U.S. Senior Open.
We know what happened. We know what we’ve been through. We know what we missed. We’re not here to bring the dark clouds back.
We’re here to talk about the sun coming out.
Buoyed by accessible vaccines and slowly building confidence, the Omaha sports fan is poised to sit back down at the table. He’s wearing a mask. But that mask is allowed to drop when the food arrives.
Dinner time, Omaha.
We got a little appetizer last week. And I won’t use the word “normal.” It’s not appropriate. Not yet. Maybe not ever.
But after a year of some football, basketball and hockey games, some with no fans and some with a couple of thousand, we got treated to that first 70-degree day after winter sneaked off in the middle of the night.
Bam. The Nebraska boys high school basketball tournament.
Up to 6,000 fans. Most in masks. Sitting together. Student sections bouncing up and down, arm in arm. The return of energy.
And for our trouble, a thrilling three-overtime game by Bellevue West and Omaha Creighton Prep to welcome us back.
Then we turned on TV. One after another, the college basketball tournaments flew off the screen like a kaleidoscope. Some with fans. Some without.
But one game after another, upsets and big shots and moments and fun, fun, fun. Just like we used to have.
Remember?
Welcome back. Not all the way back. We know that.
It won’t be perfect. Not yet. As much as some of us want to turn back the clocks to 2019, the pandemic isn’t ready yet. And the pandemic, not Joe Lunardi, still calls the shots.
Duke reminded us of that. So did Kansas. Their teams were touched by COVID-19 during conference tourneys, with all the teams quarantined together in one hotel. Didn’t matter. Those teams opted out of their tourneys.
It still happens. And it could happen again in the next three weeks, at the NCAA tournament sponsored by the state of Indiana.
It could happen here. We know the rules.
But we’re here. We’re ready to eat. Surprise! There’s a new menu and it looks better.
Creighton in the NCAA tourney
After earning a share of the Big East regular-season title last year, the Jays figured to be a No. 4 seed. One problem: a knee injury to point guard and leader Marcus Zegarowski in the last game.
It was unclear at the time how much Zegarowski could play in the NCAA tourney. Now we know he wouldn’t have played. That would have put a crimp in CU’s plans.
Now the Z Man is back. Creighton added depth, a young big man with energy. The chemistry returned in New York. The Jays still figure on that No. 4 or No. 5 seed.
Creighton’s march to history. Take two.
NCAA volleyball tournament
We had the volleyball Final Four taken away from us last December. But good things come to those who wait.
The NCAA still awarded us the Final Four, set for April 22 through 24. But because of pandemic concerns, they are putting a volleyball bubble over downtown Omaha.
All 48 teams will play at the CHI Health Center over three weekends in April. Nebraska and Creighton have good shots to go far. And the NCAA is allowing fans up to 25 percent capacity (or potentially 4,300 in the arena).
Bonus local sports. We'll take it.
Nebraska spring game
You bet this is a local sporting event. And NU has intentions of putting as many fans in Memorial Stadium as local health experts will allow. The Big Ten has no say in it: It’s not a conference event.
You think 70,000 to 90,000 Husker fans will want to come back to Memorial Stadium? Yeah, me too.
Swim Trials
Instead of one week, USA Swimming is breaking the Trials into two weeks. Wave I will be held at CHI Health Center June 4 to 7. Wave II — which will decide the U.S. Olympic team — will take place June 13 through 20.
Attendance capacity is still to be determined, but fans are expected. Depending on the state of the pandemic around Omaha in June, perhaps near capacity.
High school spring sports
They're all important to someone, but the crown jewel is the state track meet at Burke High.
However many spectators, tents and fans sunning themselves are allowed, we'll take our annual passage from spring to summer.
College World Series
It didn’t feel like Omaha to me last year. It will this year. The CWS is back.
Given that the NCAA allowed limited fan access to its basketball and volleyball tournaments, I expect fans in TD Ameritrade Park. Again, we’ll see how the local numbers are in late June.
We also know that college baseball teams will be impacted this spring by the pandemic.
But when those gates open again, and the organ music is bouncing around the ballpark, it might just feel like the best CWS ever.
U.S. Senior Open
Finally, Ernie Els, Bernard Langer and Co. will be at Omaha Country Club from July 8 through 11.
Attendance is still to be determined by the USGA. But you can be sure the USGA is selling tickets and wants as many paying customers as possible. And you can be sure of a couple of other things.
It’s going to be hot.
That sun’s going to feel great.