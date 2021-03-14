Shatel: It won't be perfect, but sports are coming back to Omaha this spring and summer

But after a year of some football, basketball and hockey games, some with no fans and some with a couple of thousand, we got treated to that first 70-degree day after winter sneaked off in the middle of the night.

Bam. The Nebraska boys high school basketball tournament.

Up to 6,000 fans. Most in masks. Sitting together. Student sections bouncing up and down, arm in arm. The return of energy.

And for our trouble, a thrilling three-overtime game by Bellevue West and Omaha Creighton Prep to welcome us back.

Then we turned on TV. One after another, the college basketball tournaments flew off the screen like a kaleidoscope. Some with fans. Some without.

But one game after another, upsets and big shots and moments and fun, fun, fun. Just like we used to have.

Remember?

Welcome back. Not all the way back. We know that.

It won’t be perfect. Not yet. As much as some of us want to turn back the clocks to 2019, the pandemic isn’t ready yet. And the pandemic, not Joe Lunardi, still calls the shots.