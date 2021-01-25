Shatel: The day 18-year-old Hank Aaron played baseball in Omaha

However you felt about it — and I was screaming to put the game in Aaron Rodgers’ hands — why not call time out and consult with Rodgers?

It’s Green Bay tradition.

Back in the 1967 Ice Bowl, with the Packers facing fourth down at the Dallas 1-yard line in the NFL Championship game, coach Vince Lombardi called time out to talk with quarterback Bart Starr.

Guard Jerry Kramer had noticed a hole in the defense and suggested a “wedge” run. Starr suggested he run it.

Lombardi said, “Then run it and let’s get the hell out of here.”

Kramer blocked, Starr scored and the rest is history.

If the ghost of Lombardi was there on Sunday, he was probably saying, “What the hell is going on around here.”

» That trust also reminds of another story, involving Green Bay native Jerry Tagge and Bob Devaney with the Game of the Century on the line in 1971. As they huddled on the sideline before the decisive touchdown, Devaney told Tagge to call the play — “and make it a good one.”

What would Rodgers have called? We'll never know, will we Packer fans?