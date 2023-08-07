Two of the four sponsor exemptions at this year’s Pinnacle Bank Championship have restrictions attached.

They must go to Korn Ferry Tour or PGA Tour members who otherwise wouldn’t be eligible for the tournament.

For the first time, those spots are going to Nebraskans.

Carson Schaake of Omaha and Noah Hofman of McCook are tour members in 2023 because they made the final stage of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.

But they finished toward the back of the pack, reducing their chances of getting into tournaments. In fact, they’ve been 0-for.

That changes with the exemptions into this week’s home-state event at The Club at Indian Creek. The exemptions return after the PBC was a closed event the past two years as the wrapup to the tour’s regular season.

Coupled with tour veterans Scott Gutschewski of Omaha and Brandon Crick of McCook and unrestricted sponsor exemptions Luke Kluver of Norfolk and Nate Vontz of Lincoln, at least six Nebraskans will tee it up in Thursday’s first round.

“I knew after getting to the finals of Q-School last year that this is one that was on my radar,” Schaake said last week while playing the tournament course. “It’s crazy how fast the time comes and it’s already here.

“I’m very thankful that they gave me the exemption. I just love playing in front of a home crowd and not very far from where I grew up, so it’s going be a lot of fun.”

The only other time he was in the Pinnacle Bank Championship field, there were no galleries. It was 2020, the pandemic year.

Schaake puts a positive spin on what many would find frustrating, being a tour member and never playing.

“It’s such like a bittersweet thing because it’s nice getting status and all that stuff,” he said. “But when you play like I did at final stage — I didn’t play that bad but I just didn’t score very good — and didn’t place very well, you’re just not going to get very many starts.”

He tried some Monday open qualifying and played off-tour events such as the Cedar Rapids and Waterloo Opens in Iowa and a tourney on the Dakota Tour.

Among the perks of being a Korn Ferry Tour member was the access to practice at TPC Scottsdale, where he and younger brother Alex live in the winter.

“You can look at it like it’s frustrating and stuff like that,” Carson said, “because if I would have played better in the finals it would have been a lot better for maybe giving me some more chances, but at the end of the day, you just got to play better.”

Hofman already has made his tour debut. On the PGA Tour.

He Monday-qualified for the 3M Open in Minnesota last month, but missed the cut.

Vontz won the Nebraska Qualifier for those with ties to the state, and is in the PBC for the first time since 2018.

It will be Kluver’s third time. He won the Indian Creek Invitational last month for the second time. His other Pinnacle Bank Championship appearance was when he won the Nebraska Qualifier.