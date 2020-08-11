Union Omaha can move into first with victory Wednesday at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Union Omaha could move into a tie for first place in the USL League One standings with a road win over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Wednesday afternoon.

The start to the 2020 season has already gone well for the Owls, who are on a two-match winning streak after earning a draw in their opener.

They’ve benefited from a balanced offensive attack with goals from three different players. And they’ve only allowed one goal, an inconsequential score in the waning moments of stoppage time in a 2-1 win over FC Tucson on Saturday.

As a result, Union Omaha (2-0-1) is three points behind league-leader Greenville SC (3-0-1), which doesn’t play again until Saturday.

But another test awaits the Owls. Chattanooga (1-0-2), which currently sits in a tie for third place, has been one of the league’s most potent offenses. The Red Wolves have five goals in three games.

Wednesday’s match is set to begin at 4 p.m. on ESPN Plus.

