You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union Omaha can move into first with victory Wednesday at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
0 comments
SOCCER

Union Omaha can move into first with victory Wednesday at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Only $5 for 5 months

Union Omaha could move into a tie for first place in the USL League One standings with a road win over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Wednesday afternoon.

The start to the 2020 season has already gone well for the Owls, who are on a two-match winning streak after earning a draw in their opener.

They’ve benefited from a balanced offensive attack with goals from three different players. And they’ve only allowed one goal, an inconsequential score in the waning moments of stoppage time in a 2-1 win over FC Tucson on Saturday.

As a result, Union Omaha (2-0-1) is three points behind league-leader Greenville SC (3-0-1), which doesn’t play again until Saturday.

But another test awaits the Owls. Chattanooga (1-0-2), which currently sits in a tie for third place, has been one of the league’s most potent offenses. The Red Wolves have five goals in three games.

Wednesday’s match is set to begin at 4 p.m. on ESPN Plus.

Photos: Union Omaha vs North Texas SC

1 of 45

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert