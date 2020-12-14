Teitum Tuioti, son of Husker DL coach, receives offer from Nebraska

Dad has to be pleased with the latest scholarship offer for Lincoln Southeast linebacker Teitum Tuioti.

Teitum, who made 45 tackles and 5.5 sacks this season for the Knights, received an offer from Nebraska. His dad, Tony, is the Huskers' defensive line coach.

NU wasn't Teitum's first offer, or even his first Power Five offer, which came from Mississippi. But the Huskers' inside linebackers coach, Lincoln Southeast alum Barrett Ruud, soon followed.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Tuioti is a 2023 prospect. His older brother, Teivis, is a freshman at Nevada.

