Two major PGA honors awarded to Nebraska

For the second time in three years, two of the major awards handed out by the PGA of America are going to the Nebraska Section PGA.
The section is receiving the Herb Graffis Award for growing the game and player development, a first-time honor for Nebraska. Chris Thomson, the director of golf at Wilderness Ridge Golf Club in Lincoln, is the PGA Youth Player Development Award recipient.
“It’s been pretty amazing what’s happening in golf in Nebraska,’’ Nebraska PGA Executive Director David Honnens said. “A lot of great things have been going on in the last decade.”
Honnens said in the detailed application the Nebraska PGA submitted to the selection committee, youth programs were highlighted the most.
At one time the Nebraska PGA and the Nebraska Golf Association had separate summer junior golf programming. The two associations combined efforts in 2009 for Nebraska Junior Golf “to make it easier on the parents,’’ Honnens said. “The last couple years we’ve pretty much out anything golf-related under that umbrella.”
The Nebraska PGA also offers Team Golf, PGA Junior League and Drive Chip & Putt and the NGA has the Youth on Course discount golf program.
In 2013, the Nebraska PGA launched its PGA Reach Nebraska foundation that increases diversity in golf through the YMCA PGA Sports Academy, Golf N Schools, Omaha Golf Outreach and PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everyone) Nebraska. Honnens said digital media specialist Brett Renner has improved visibility of junior programs and the Nebraska PGA hopes in 2021 to have more than 2,500 youth in its activities.
Thomson has been a PGA Professional in the Nebraska Section for 28 years. He was the section’s Golf Professional of the Year in 2006 and 2008.
“Chris and his team at Wilderness Ridge, with Mike Schuchart and Sarah Pravecek, do a remarkable job with junior golf. They have more than 500 in their youth programs,’’ Honnens said. “They do stuff in the winter, out of season. They bring kids in for after school programs, where they do some homework and golf.”
Recent national honors for Nebraska PGA pros include James Sieckmann of Omaha’s Shadow Ridge as teacher of the year and Nick Muller of the Country Club of Lincoln as private-course merchandiser of the years, both in 2018, and Ryan Vermeer, the director of instruction at Happy Hollow in Omaha, as the PGA Professional Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.
