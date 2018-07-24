You are the owner of this article.
BASKETBALL

Ty Berry is one of Kansas' best. He's already visited both Creighton and Nebraska

Ty Berry

Ty Berry is one of the top prospects in Kansas for the 2020 class.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Observers in Kansas basketball circles call Ty Berry the state's next big recruit. And to the eight schools that have offered the 2020 prospect, he already is.

Creighton, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas State, Iowa, Minnesota, Wichita State, Weber State and Drake have all extended scholarships to the 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard from Newton, Kansas.

Berry has taken three unofficial visits in the last year. The first was a trip to Creighton last summer.

The Bluejays have watched him closely since. Greg McDermott and assistant coach Preston Murphy were courtside to see Berry at the Mullen’s High Profile Tournament in Wichita last weekend.

“I love Coach McDermott and Coach Murphy,” Berry said. “I talk to Coach Murphy at least once a week ... He is my guy.”

Berry has also taken unofficial visits to Nebraska and Colorado. His trip to Lincoln came in October.

“I really like Coach (Tim) Miles," Berry said. "He is a good guy and they have a great program. I talk to Coach Miles about four times a week.”

Berry doesn’t have any more visits lined up for the fall, but he could make his way to the state of Nebraska more than once.

"I would love to get back to both Nebraska and Creighton,” Berry said.

Berry can play both on and off the ball. He has great court vision and is a plus 3-point shooter. It seems he isn’t done growing, and he could develop into a wing player with point-guard tendencies by the time he steps on a college campus.

He ranks as the nation's No. 180 prospect in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports composite. Berry averaged 12.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals while playing on the Under Armour Association this summer.

He hasn’t let the recruiting attention he receives take away from improving his overall skills.

“I need to get better defensively,” Berry said. “I need to step my game up defensively and be more of a vocal leader on the court.”

Mike is a prep recruiting specialist for The World-Herald.

