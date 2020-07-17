Union Omaha releases full schedule, home opener set for Aug. 1

Union Omaha's revised 2020 schedule
July 25: at New England II, 4 p.m.
Aug. 1: North Texas SC, 7 p.m.
Aug. 8: at FC Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
Aug. 12: at Chattanooga SC, 4 p.m.
Aug. 19: Madison FC, 7 p.m.
Aug. 23: at North Texas SC, 8 p.m.
Aug. 29: FC Tucson, 7 p.m. Sept. 6: Orlando City B, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: at South Georgia FC, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19: New England II, 7 p.m. Sept. 26: Richmond, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Fort Lauderdale CF, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: South Georgia FC, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Madison FC, 4 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Greenville SC, 2 p.m.
Oct. 24: Fort Lauderdale CF, 7 p.m.
Close
The Union Omaha's Elvir Ibisevic practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha soccer team practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Luke Hauswirth, left, and Evan Conway practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Elma NFor cheers during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Sam Howard stretches to make a save in centerfield during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's soccer team practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Panzani Ferrety Sousa watches practice in the rain at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Sebastian Contreras, left, and Evan Conway practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Jay Mims yells at his team during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Evan Conway drives water during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Rashid Nuhu dives to make a save in centerfield during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Evan Conway bounces the ball on his foot during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Assistant Coach DeLass talks to the team during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Elma NFor cheers during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's goalkeeper coach Daniel Galvis hits tennis balls at his keepers during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Daltyn Knutson practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's passes the ball during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's passes the ball during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Luke Hauswirth gets ready to kick the ball during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Tyler David gets ready to kick the ball during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Assistant Coach DeLass talks to the team during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Nathan Aune kicks the ball at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Nathan Aune, left, and Jacob Crull practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Assistant Coach DeLass talks to the team during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Jacob Crull kicks the ball during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's trainer Justin Annin retrieves soccer balls from the stands during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Jay Mims adjusts his mask during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Jay Mims gives instructions to his team during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Elma NFor kicks the ball during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Elvir Ibisevic, left, talks to Ethan Vanacore-Decker during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Tyler David looks over his shoulder during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Kobe Perez tries to keep the ball inbounds during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Austin Panchot passes the ball during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Jay Mims watches his team during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Nathan Aune, left, and Damiˆ Viader both go for the ball during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Ethan Vanacore-Decker, left, and Jacob Crull practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha soccer team practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Jay Mims watches his team during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Elvir Ibisevic practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha soccer team practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha soccer team practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Elvir Ibisevic practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha soccer team practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Luke Hauswirth, left, and Evan Conway practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Elma NFor cheers during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Sam Howard stretches to make a save in centerfield during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's soccer team practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Panzani Ferrety Sousa watches practice in the rain at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Sebastian Contreras, left, and Evan Conway practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Jay Mims yells at his team during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Evan Conway drives water during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Rashid Nuhu dives to make a save in centerfield during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Evan Conway bounces the ball on his foot during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Assistant Coach DeLass talks to the team during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Elma NFor cheers during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's goalkeeper coach Daniel Galvis hits tennis balls at his keepers during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Daltyn Knutson practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's passes the ball during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's passes the ball during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Luke Hauswirth gets ready to kick the ball during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Tyler David gets ready to kick the ball during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Assistant Coach DeLass talks to the team during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Nathan Aune kicks the ball at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Nathan Aune, left, and Jacob Crull practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Assistant Coach DeLass talks to the team during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Jacob Crull kicks the ball during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's trainer Justin Annin retrieves soccer balls from the stands during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Jay Mims adjusts his mask during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Jay Mims gives instructions to his team during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Elma NFor kicks the ball during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Elvir Ibisevic, left, talks to Ethan Vanacore-Decker during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Tyler David looks over his shoulder during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Kobe Perez tries to keep the ball inbounds during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Austin Panchot passes the ball during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Jay Mims watches his team during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Nathan Aune, left, and Damiˆ Viader both go for the ball during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Ethan Vanacore-Decker, left, and Jacob Crull practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha soccer team practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Jay Mims watches his team during practice at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha's Elvir Ibisevic practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha soccer team practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The Union Omaha soccer team practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!