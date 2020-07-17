Union Omaha releases full schedule, home opener set for Aug. 1

Not even a full month has elapsed since Union Omaha's players all began practicing together again, yet the club's first game is just one week away.

So how does coach Jay Mims feel about that?

Excited and anxious, he said. Mims can’t wait to see what this club can do -- but there are so many unknowns in an inaugural season, especially one temporarily halted by pandemic-related quarantines and training restrictions.

“You do the best you can to help make your guys mentally ready and physically ready,” Mims said. “Until you start getting games in, then you’ll know where you’re at. I think every coach feels OK right now. Then you play your first game. And it’s like, ‘oh yeah, we’re not close.’”

He’ll be making those concrete assessments very soon.

Union Omaha will play its first USL League One match against New England II on July 25. It’ll host its first home game at 7 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Werner Park, when it faces North Texas SC.

The revised 2020 USL League One schedule, announced Friday, is below. The third-division league, which includes 11 teams this year, originally planned a 28-game regular season slate but it scaled things back to 16 games per team to complete the 2020 campaign before the winter.

The League One season starts with one match Saturday. Fort Lauderdale hosts Greenville SC.

The league announced Friday that the other previously scheduled game for Saturday, between South Georgia FC and Richmond, will be postponed due to two presumed positive COVID-19 cases.