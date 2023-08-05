Union Omaha scored a pair of second-half goals after Knoxville's red card en route to a 3-1 win Saturday at Werner Park.

Union Omaha (9-7-5) won its third straight and moved into third place in the USL League One with 34 points, a point ahead of Charlotte and Madison.

The Owls led 1-0 at halftime after Joe Brito's goal in the 26th minute.

Just moments after the second half started, Knoxville's Angelo Kelly-Rosales was issued a red card.

Omaha capitalized with Conor Doyle's goal in the 59th minute. Chavany Willis put the match away in stoppage time before Knoxville scored in the 99th minute.

Next up for the Owls is a trip to Northern Colorado next Saturday.

Knoxville (6-7-9) .............. 0 1—1

Union Omaha (9-7-5) ....... 1 2—3

Goals: K, Johnson. UO, Brito, Doyle, Willis.

Photos: Union Omaha faces Greenville Triumph for USL League One championship