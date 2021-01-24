Westside star Avante Dickerson decommits from Minnesota, sets decision for Signing Day

The top-rated 2021 prospect in the state of Nebraska officially made himself a recruiting free agent on Sunday.
Omaha Westside cornerback Avante Dickerson announced on Twitter that he'd decommitted from Minnesota. He will announce his decision on Feb. 3, the start of the second signing period for 2021 recruits.
Nebraska and Oregon, along with Minnesota, have been Dickerson's finalists for a while. Of those three schools, Dickerson has only seen NU. One of his best friends, Westside teammate Koby Bretz, is headed to Nebraska, as well.
The Huskers have two scholarship lefts to hand out for the 2021 class. In a Friday interview, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said NU may sign one player on Signing Day, but will also look at the transfer portal and/or the junior college ranks for recruits, too.
Dickerson is a consensus four-star prospect and a Top 100 prospect according to ESPN.
Photos: 2020 state football title games
Omaha Westside players celebrate following the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside players celebrate following their win in the Class A football state championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Koy Wilke (12) rushes in for a touchdown in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Cole Payton (9) passes the ball in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard (5) is grabbed around the legs by Omaha Westside's Raoul Kolani (13) in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz (25) rushes in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside players celebrate following the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Cole Payton (9) looks to pass the ball in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Dilan Krause (14) rushes in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Trevor Winterstein (1) rushes in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Brett Thorell (48) brings down Elkhorn South's Trevor Dilan Krause (14) in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside head coach Brett Froendt watches his team during the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Ethan Diedrichsen (3) tries to evade a grab by Omaha Westside's Cedrian Haywood (5) in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz (25) rushes in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Cole Payton (9) is dragged down by Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan (75) in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South fans cheer during the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Nate Hoesing (16) makes a catch while being hit by Omaha Westside's Jack Wimmer (24) in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Cole Payton (9) passes the ball in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha Westside fan waves a flag following a touchdown during the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside fans raise their shoes in the air during a kickoff in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Blake Daly (6) rushes in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard (5) gets caught between Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz (25) and Jackson McIntyre (40) in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Cole Payton (9) looks for a hole in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Raoul Kolani (13) celebrates a play in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Dominic Rezac (23) is dragged down by Elkhorn South's Guy Hunt (38) during the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A banner on the Omaha Westside stands during the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jackson McIntyre (40) rushes after an interception in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Dilan Krause (14) looks to pass the ball in the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside fans watch from outside the stadium during the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside cheerleaders perform during the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Michael Zimmerman (17) celebrates following the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside head coach Brett Froendt gives a medal to quarterback Cole Payton (9) following the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside quarterback Cole Payton (9) hugs and lifts head coach Brett Froendt following the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
First place medals for the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside head coach Brett Froendt reaches out to hug Avante Dickerson (28) following the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Taylor Bruber (86) celebrates following the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside raises their trophy following their win in the Class A state championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside head coach Brett Froendt hugs Koby Bretz (25) following the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside following the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside following the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South players line up for the medals following the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South following the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Teddy Prochazka (64) receives his medal following the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South helmets on the field following the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora quarterback Ethan Shaw, left and Elkhorn's Aiden Young collide in the first quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Zachary Leinen breaks up first-quarter pass intended for Aurora's Jacob Settles.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Britton Kemling splits the Elkhorn defense in the first quarter after catching the ball.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Mikey Hart can't tackle Aurora quarterback Ethan Shaw as he scores the first touchdown of the game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Drew Christo gets tackled by Aurora's Cayden Phillips in the first quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Mack Owens runs the ball on their first drive against Elkhorn.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Dane Petersen catches what would have been a touchdown pass in front of Aurora's Jacob Settles, but it was called back on a penalty.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Jacob Settles catches a long second-quarter pass in front of Elkhorn's Zachary Leinen.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn quarterback Grant Gutschow celebrates a third-quarter touchdown against Aurora to give them the lead.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn quarterback Grant Gutschow scores a third-quarter touchdown against Aurora to give them the lead against Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Aiden Young gets tackled by Aurora's Brady Collingham in the third quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert intercepts a third-quarter pass against Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert catches a third quarter touchdown pass ahead of Aurora's Jacob Settles.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Aiden Young looks behind to see no one near him during a 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Aiden Young breaks off a 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre throws a pass against Ord.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord wide receiver Quinton Ries reaches for a pass against Bergan defender Cooper Weitzel.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord players react as their Class C2 championship trophy is handed to them after defeating Bergan.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre is tackled by Ord linebacker Gage Racek.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan wide receiver Gavin Logemann is blocked by Ord defensive back Kelen Meyer from catching a pass.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre is pushed out of bounds by Ord defensive back Zach Smith.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan wide receiver Alex Painter is pulled down by Ord defense.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord wide receiver Johnny DeRiso attempts to catch a pass with Bergan linebacker Cal Janke in tow.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre runs the ball against Ord.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan wide receiver Alex Painter misses a pass with Ord defensive back Kelen Meyer in tow.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan wide receiver Alex Painter is tackled midair by linebacker Gage Racek as he pulls in a pass.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord linebacker Gage Racek tackles Bergan Wide receiver Shea Gossett.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bergan wide receiver Cal Janke runs the ball while flanked by Ord defense
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two Ord players hug after the final seconds of the Class C2 championship game where they defeated Bergan.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord fans cheer on their team as they play in the Class C2 championship game against Bergan.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord wide receiver Quinton Ries holds a pass in his fingertips as Fremont Bergan linebacker Cal Janke reaches up.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Daniel Elge can't reach this two-point conversion pass in the fourth quarter against Elkhorn.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Daniel Elge can't reach this two-point conversion pass in the fourth quarter against Elkhorn.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Daniel Elge reacts to missing a two-point conversion pass in the fourth quarter against Elkhorn.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Drew Christo gets flagged for a face mask on Aurora quarterback Ethan Shaw in the fourth quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert, left, hugs Isaac Robinson after they defeated Aurora for the Class B state title.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn celebrates winning the Class B state title over Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn quarterback Grant Gutschow, left hugs Austin Bober after they defeated Aurora for the Class B title.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert celebrates with the student section after winning the Class B state title over Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn celebrates with the student section after winning the Class B state title over Aurora.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Aaron Jividen, right, comforts Jameson Herzberg after the lost the Class B state title to Elkhorn.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
