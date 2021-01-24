Westside star Avante Dickerson decommits from Minnesota, sets decision for Signing Day

The top-rated 2021 prospect in the state of Nebraska officially made himself a recruiting free agent on Sunday.

Omaha Westside cornerback Avante Dickerson announced on Twitter that he'd decommitted from Minnesota. He will announce his decision on Feb. 3, the start of the second signing period for 2021 recruits.

Nebraska and Oregon, along with Minnesota, have been Dickerson's finalists for a while. Of those three schools, Dickerson has only seen NU. One of his best friends, Westside teammate Koby Bretz, is headed to Nebraska, as well.

The Huskers have two scholarship lefts to hand out for the 2021 class. In a Friday interview, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said NU may sign one player on Signing Day, but will also look at the transfer portal and/or the junior college ranks for recruits, too.

Dickerson is a consensus four-star prospect and a Top 100 prospect according to ESPN.

Photos: 2020 state football title games

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.