Spring Lake volunteers are trying to clean up trash as fast as it gets dumped

Since Spring Lake Park cleanups began in September, 125 bags of trash, 46 tires, nine shopping carts, three couches, three mattresses, two chairs, four suitcases and two TVs have been removed.
And that’s just making a dent in the problem, said organizer Rachael Horvath, a member of the Spring Lake Park Team. There are still parts of the sprawling park in South Omaha where they haven’t even begun.
“People have noticed it’s looking a lot better,” Horvath said. “You feel like you are walking through the woods, not a garbage dump.”
Cleanups are planned nearly every Saturday. Sometimes several people are involved; other days, just a few.
Groups from Horvath’s Air Force squadron, the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Omaha Service Squad and Creighton Medical School have helped out. Keep Omaha Beautiful is donating supplies.
Horvath lives near the woods at the north end of the park and was frustrated that more wasn’t being done by the city to clean up the area. Homeless people were living in a ravine, and neighbors didn’t feel the area was safe for their kids.
She and Janet Bonet, head of the Spring Lake Park Team neighborhood group, started talking about what could be done and the cleanup was born, appropriately on World Cleanup Day.
Horvath said there were piles of trash in the ravine, which apparently has been used as a dumping ground for decades. There was so much stuff that she purchased an $8,000 ATV to haul bigger items out to an area where the city could haul it away. She paid for the ATV herself.
On Saturday, the effort spread to nearby Spring Lake Golf Course, where members were asked by the landscape architects of the CSO stormwater control installations if they would do some weeding.
Alleys and dead-end streets surrounding the wooded ravine make it easy for people to dump things after dark. They think no one is watching and no one cares, Bonet said.
She said it’s time for a serious effort to educate the community to stop dumping and carry their picnic trash out of the park. Trash cans are often overflowing after days of heavy park use.
“It’s frustrating, because the Spring Lake Park Team and the old neighborhood association have been fighting the illegal dumping since the 1980s,” Bonet said. “I really think the city and parks maintenance need to step up their plan and do more.”
Josh Frey, Omaha’s park maintenance manager, said he doesn’t have the staff to clean up areas like the ravine on a regular basis. He has only five or six people working in the winter in the Southeast Maintenance District, which includes more than 60 parks. He has more help in the summer, but mowing takes up the majority of their time.
“We can’t reach those areas without an army of people, so we rely on volunteers for quite a lot of those issues,” he said. “The volunteers are very valuable to us.”
He said the parks department has a program in which people can contact the director of volunteers and line up help with equipment for cleanups. Look under volunteer opportunities on the city’s park website.
Jake Lindner, new acting parks director, said he didn’t know there was an issue.
“If other groups are helping and they feel like we aren’t doing our part, I definitely want to help out,” he said.
The cleanup group finds newly dumped grocery carts and tires every week, but they’re undaunted by their task.
Horvath said by attacking the issue each week, they’re removing more than what people dump at the park.
“We’re not nearly done,” she said.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh
